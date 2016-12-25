‘A Dream Of Christmas’ On Hallmark Channel And 5 More ‘Countdown To Christmas’ Movie Suggestions

A Dream of Christmas is one of Hallmark Channel’s new original movies. A part of the network’s popular Countdown to Christmas franchise. The movie centers on a Christmas wish, gone awry.

If you have already watched A Dream of Christmas and are in need of more Hallmark movies to watch, you are in luck. Listed below are five more suggestions from Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas.

Below you will find the rundown on each movie, including their synopsis, cast info, and air dates. In case you have not seen it yet, the list begins with A Dream of Christmas.

#1: A Dream of Christmas

What It’s About:

In A Dream of Christmas, a frustrated wife fleetingly wishes she was single again, and quickly lives to regret it.

Who’s In It:

Nikki Deloach stars as Penny, the married woman who momentarily longs for her days as a singleton. Andrew Walker stars as her photographer husband, Stu. Cindy Williams plays the Christmas Angel, who makes Penny’s wish come true.

When It Airs:

A Dream of Christmas will air twice before the end of 2016.

December 25 at 12:30 a.m. EST

December 31 at 10 p.m. EST

#2: Christmas in Homestead

What It Is About:

In Christmas in Homestead, a famous actress unexpectedly finds love with the mayor of the small town she is filming her latest movie in.

Who’s In It:

Taylor Cole stars as Jessica McElliss, the actress that Michael Rady’s single dad character, falls for. General Hospital actress Brooklyn Rae Silzer stars as the mayor’s precocious daughter, Sophie. Soap opera alum Jeff Branson stars as Jessica’s ex-flame and co-star in the movie she comes to Homestead to make.

When It Airs: Christmas in Homestead will air two more times before the end of 2016 and once on New Year’s Day.

December 25 at 6:30 a.m. EST

December 27 at 8 p.m. EST

January 1, 2017 at 12 p.m. EST

#3: Sleigh Bells Ring

What It’s About:

In Sleigh Bells Ring, a single mom’s Christmas spirit is restored by her former paramour.

Who’s In It:

Erin Cahill stars as the struggling single mom, Laurel. David Alpay plays her love interest and Dakota Guppy stars as Laurel’s daughter.

When It Airs:

Sleigh Bells Ring will air three more times in 2016.

December 25 at 8 a.m. EST

December 28 at 6 p.m. EST

December 30 at 2 p.m. EST

#4: My Christmas Dream

What It Is About:

In My Christmas Dream, Christine, the ambitious manager of a top flight department store aims to earn a promotion with the help of a former employee and single dad, with whom she falls in love.

Who’s In It:

Danica McKellar stars as the “determined” Christine. While David Haydn-Jones plays her love interest. Days of Our Lives actress Deidre Hall co-stars as the decider of Christine’s professional fate.

When It Airs:

My Christmas Dream will air twice more before the end of the year.

December 25 at 5 p.m. EST

December 31 at 6 p.m. EST

#5: My Christmas Love

What It Is About:

In My Christmas Love, a young woman determined to find the perfect man begins receiving the gifts from the “12 Days of Christmas” song via a secret admirer. She soon becomes enraptured by the mystery surrounding their true identity and whether they could be her true love.

Who’s In It:

Meredith Hagner stars as Cynthia, the recipient of the gifts. To find out if Bobby Campo or Aaron O’Connell plays her secret admirer, you will have to watch the movie. Megan Park and Gregory Harrison also star.

When It Airs:

My Christmas Love will air two more times before the end of the year and once on New Year’s Day.

December 25 at 9:30 a.m. EST

December 28 at 10 p.m. EST

January 1, 2017 at 6 p.m. EST

We hope you enjoyed tweeting with us during #TheMistletoePromise. Our #CountdowntoChristmas continues TOM with #APerfectChristmas! pic.twitter.com/n4ZYvJs0GJ — Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) November 6, 2016

#6: The Mistletoe Promise

What It Is About:

In The Mistletoe Promise, two professionals, who each share a dislike of the Christmas season for separate reasons, find themselves in need of a significant other for their work life through the holidays. So they decide to forge The Mistletoe Promise, a contract with parameters meant to help them handle their temporary, fake relationship. As time wears on, they find their attempt at romantic forgery turning into something real.

Who’s In It:

Jaime King stars as Elise, the jilted divorcee with whom Luke MacFarlene’s Nicholas makes his business arrangement. Lochlyn Munro co-stars as Elise’s spiteful ex-husband.

When It Airs:

The Mistletoe Promise will air two more times in 2016.

December 25 at 3:30 p.m. EST

December 30 at 8 p.m. EST

#7: Crown for Christmas

What It Is About:

In Crown for Christmas, a recently fired maid is hired by a European king to be the governess to his young daughter.

Who’s In It:

Danica McKellar stars as the maid-turned-governess. Rupert Penry-Jones stars as King Maximillian and Ellie Botterill as Princess Theodora.

When It Airs:

Crown for Christmas will air three more times before the end of 2016.

December 25 at 9:30 p.m. EST

December 28 at 8 p.m. EST

December 31 at 2 p.m. EST

Be sure to catch A Dream for Christmas and all of the other aforementioned movies from Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas when they air at their aforementioned times.

[Featured Image by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images]