Gwen Stefani Reportedly Slams Miranda Lambert For Giving Up Blake Shelton So Easily

Gwen Stefani is plotting revenge. Following the release of Miranda Lambert’s new album, The Weight of These Wings, the No Doubt alum is planning on hitting back with a few songs of her own.

An inside source told In Touch Weekly that Stefani plans on shading Lambert for leaving Blake Shelton without a fight. Stefani hasn’t released the songs just yet, but she is tired of Lambert’s constant presence in her life.

“Gwen is ready to unleash some very personal songs about Miranda being the constant third wheel in [her] life,” the insider stated. “She’s also written several songs in which she calls Miranda out for just giving [Blake Shelton] up so easily.”

Stefani’s new songs could be difficult for Miranda to handle, especially following the attention surrounding her divorce with Shelton. Unfortunately, Stefani wants Lambert to know how she feels and isn’t likely to sit on the new songs.

“She had really tried to take the high road, but that is over,” the insider shared. “Miranda won’t see it coming, and that is what Gwen is counting on.”

According to In Touch Weekly, Stefani viewed Lambert’s album as a “direct shot at her and Blake Shelton.” Not only does Stefani want to get revenge, but she also wants to drop the new music before she ties the knot.

“All of this is leading to an inevitable showdown between Gwen and Miranda,” the insider stated. “It will all go down before their weddings — Gwen’s to Blake and Miranda’s to the love of her last year, musician Anderson East.” The publication goes on to assert, “So before Gwen and Blake walk down the aisle next year — and before Miranda ties the knot — Gwen wants her moment of truth with the country star.”

The source continued: “The gloves are off… She had really tried to take the high road, but that is over. Miranda won’t see it coming, and that is what Gwen is counting on.”

That being said, a source told Gossip Cop that Stefani and Lambert are not getting ready for the ultimate showdown. An insider close to Stefani confirmed that she doesn’t have any plans to get back at Lambert.

While fans wait to see if Gwen Stefani throws any shade at Lambert, People is reporting that Shelton can’t stop gushing about Stefani. The Voice coach recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where he was asked about his romance with the pop star.

“I love talking about Gwen,” Shelton explained to DeGeneres. “Are you kidding me?”

Shelton added that he never thought he’d get with somebody like Stefani. Fortunately, he also revealed that Stefani is an ordinary person behind the scenes.

“It’s been just an eye opener to be with someone like her,” he stated. “Believe it or not, I mean, you think Gwen Stefani and No Doubt and she is literally maybe the most normal person that I’ve ever met in my life.”

“It’s been good for me to be with somebody that’s so grounded and just a good human being with a great heart,” he concluded.

Of course, her personality isn’t the only thing that attracted Shelton. “She’s hot,” Shelton admitted. “Have you seen her? I mean look at that.”

Shelton and Stefani started dating in November 2015, months after they both went through high profile divorces. While Shelton split with Lambert, Stefani ended her longtime marriage with rocker Gavin Rossdale.

“I’m so blessed,” Stefani shared in October. “We feel it. I was saying yesterday to somebody, I really feel the love, you know what I mean? It’s hard to put into words, but it’s a really cool thing to have that.”

Tell us! Do you think Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will be engaged by the end of the year? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Glamour]