Hulk Vs Groot? Vin Diesel Teases Fight While Mentioning Rocket Groot Spin-Off Movie

Will we see Hulk fight Groot? According to Fate of the Furious star Vin Diesel, it’s a possibility. He mentioned it when speaking to YouTube news source Screen Junkies about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and in particular, an upcoming Rocket and Groot spin-off.

It’s undeniable that Groot became a fan favorite in the MCU despite being voiced by one of the most critically despised actors of our time. With the simple phrase “I am Groot,” he snuck into the collective hearts of the fans in Guardians of the Galaxy and single-handedly took out entire groups of villains. The latter of these was done with a winning smile, and he had us nervous when we first saw him sacrifice himself to the power of an Infinity stone.

It wasn’t until a few scenes later that we realized Groot was still around, just a lot smaller and more adorable. Baby Groot will apparently be a huge draw when Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 hits theaters next Summer, and Marvel knows his potential due to box office numbers.

This past weekend, Vin Diesel had an interview with Screen Junkies News’ Roth Cornet at Sao Paolo’s Brazil Comic Con. Initially, she was there to ask him about his upcoming popcorn movie xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, but then she asked about Groot.

“That’s an interesting question! I think if it’s up to James Gunn, you are going to see a Groot/Rocket movie after [Avengers] Infinity War, I think that’s highly possible. We shall see! I know that somewhere in the universe, you are going to see Groot and Hulk battle. You can write it somewhere, you are going to see that poster: Hulk Vs Groot!”

Note that Vin said it was a possibility, and he could have been speculating. Nothing is known of the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the release of Avengers: Infinity War, but that won’t stop the fans from running with the idea until James Gunn shoots it down.

It wouldn’t be the first time James Gunn took down a rumor about his part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There had been a time before the sequel had even started filming, says Comic Book, when fans had thought a Planet Hulk movie was going to happen after the Guardians went into space. There had been some characters from that comic book storyline in the movie, but James clearly called shenanigans on that rumor, stating it was 100 percent cattle droppings.

Hulk is still technically owned by Universal Studios, meaning the character is on loan and can’t be used in a solo Marvel film. He will show up alongside Thor in Ragnarok, but that may be the closest we get to a Planet Hulk movie.

In the upcoming Infinity War, there is a definite possibility that we’ll see Hulk and Groot at least in the film together. The movie has a rather hefty roster of characters planned for it, possibly even including the Defenders, the Inhumans, and maybe even a cameo by Clark Gregg as Agent Coulson.

If the two fan favorite characters do battle on screen, it could be the biggest clash since Iron Man fought the “big green rage monster” in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Both Groot and Hulk are practically indestructible, though Groot might suffer from being a plant at his, um, roots. There was a moment when Groot had his arm cut off in his first film appearance, so Hulk might be the one who takes him down if it comes to that.

As for the Rocket and Groot movie, it may indeed happen, but until James Gunn confirms it, it’s nothing but a rumor.

[Feature Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures International]