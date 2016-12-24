Lucy Hale Topless Photos: ‘PLL’ Star Responds To Phone Hack

Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale is fighting back at the hackers who stole topless photos from her phone and posted them online. The bold and brazen actress is not backing down. In fact, she is going to file a lawsuit for the photo hack.

After Lucy Hale’s topless photos were leaked online on the controversial entertainment site, Celeb Jihad, without her consent, the starlet has since released a statement about the hack. According to TMZ, Hale plans to sue the website that published the photos, which have since been removed and replaced with photoshopped images of the actress.

Gossip Cop has noted the nude photos of Hale feature her breasts popping out of a black camisole. She wrote in the caption, “Miss u. My nips out,” followed by another message that read, “I was too lay to take another pic hahahha.” The second photo features the actress displaying her breasts and showing off her inspirational tattoo underneath her left breast. Gossip Cop asked Celeb Jihad how it obtained Hale’s topless photos, but the site did not respond.

Back in 2014, Hale’s Pretty Little Liars co-star Ashley Benson was the victim of an iCloud breach when nude photos of the actress leaked online. The intimate photos surfaced as part of a widespread hack, dubbed “The Fappening,” in which over hundreds of celebrities’ iCloud accounts were compromised.

“Well, I wasn’t going to comment on something so ridiculous, but since 2017 is gonna be all about speaking my truth…I’m going to say something,” Hale wrote on Twitter on Thursday, Dec. 22.

“Once again, a woman in the public eye was violated, stolen from and her private life and body were exposed for anyone else to see. I will not apologize for living my life and having a personal life that is all mine. It’s truly unfortunate that being exposed in this way is allowed.”

Hale also had some choice words for the hackers. She concluded her statement with the message, “And to whoever did this…kiss my a**.”

The actress recently announced that 2017 will be a “me year.” It’s also the last season for her hit show, Pretty Little Liars. Hale, who will be co-hosting Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest from New Orleans, spoke out to Entertainment Tonight about her future plans. Hale may have hinted that she may want to work behind the scenes in TV.

“I love the idea of being as creative as possible. I think TV shows are still fun and having a job in TV for eight years is almost unheard of, but now I’m excited to change it up a bit and try a bunch of things.”

“I want to try do stuff that scares me a little bit and my whole thing is just always keeping an open mind because some of my best experiences come from jumping into something I never thought I would enjoy,” she added when asked about her future career plans.

“I think I’m just seeing where the road takes me. I’ve been really, really blessed so far so just continuing to work hard and I’m excited for this next year.”

???????? A photo posted by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on Dec 23, 2016 at 4:20pm PST

Hale also showed off her new piercings on Instagram. She revealed to her fans that she added another piercing to her already growing ear jewelry collection, reports Teen Vogue. Her right ear now has a total of five piercings: four along the lobe and one on her auricle.

“Added another piercing to the collection last night,” she captioned the photo, which was captured from her Instagram Stories.

Lucy Hale has such an impressive collection of ear jewelry that it wouldn’t be surprising if she came out with her own line.

[Featured Image by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for ELLE]