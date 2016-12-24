Carl Paladino’s Racist 2017 Wish List For Obama Family Should Get Him Fired From School Board, Says Change.org Petition

Carl Paladino is listed as a developer, school board member and political activist — but Paladino may not hold all of those titles for long if the Internet gets its wish for Carl. Paladino gave an interview to Art Voice, with Carl’s words about President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama sending shock waves through the web. Paladino’s quote had people searching for whether or not Carl’s words were fake news — and with confirmations that Paladino’s words were really from Paladino, the web is reacting to Carl saying that he hoped President Obama would catch mad cow disease and die. Paladino also said that he hoped Michelle would go back to being a man, with Mrs. Obama being let loose in Africa in a cave with a gorilla.

“1. Obama catches mad cow disease after being caught having relations with a [Hereford cow]. He dies before his trial and is buried in a cow pasture next to Valerie Jarret, who died weeks prior, after being convicted of sedition and treason, when a [Jihadi] cell mate mistook her for being a nice person and decapitated her. “2. Michelle Obama. I’d like her to return to being a male and let loose in the outback of Zimbabwe where she lives comfortably in a cave with Maxie, the gorilla.”

Paladino has caused outrage, especially after learning that Paladino’s wish list for the Obama Family are words that Carl really said, reports Snopes. As seen in tweets like the following ones about Paladino, people are already calling for Paladino to be removed from his positions, and fired from the school board position Paladino still holds, as of this writing.

Meanwhile links to the Buffalo School Board website are being spread across Facebook, along with the response of the “racist and sexist” comments of Paladino, as noted by the Buffalo School Board president, seen in the following video.

Paladino has made racist and sexist comments before, as noted in the following WGRZ – Channel 2, Buffalo video. Paladino claimed that the racist comments were old-style humor, according to the New York Times. Paladino has not yet appeared to retract the racist wish list comments about the Obama Family, but instead told the publication that Paladino was “not politically correct,” but also claimed that Paladino’s comments weren’t racist.

Carl wondered what was wrong with the wish list wherein Paladino claimed Mrs. Obama should live with a gorilla in Africa.

The Buffalo School Board does not have the authority to fire Paladino, however, as seen in the below video. Although the school board doesn’t have the authority to get Paladino fired, the New York State commission does have the authority to remove Paladino.

Therefore, the Change.org petition titled “The immediate removal of Carl Paladino from the Buffalo School Board” has gained nearly 5,000 signatures as of this writing. The petition is aimed at MaryEllen Elia, the New York State Commissioner of Education and President of the University of the State of New York. The petition states that the aim is make the schools of Buffalo safer for women and children by removing Paladino from power.

“We, the undersigned, call for the immediate removal of Carl Paladino from the Buffalo School Board. We write with grave concerns about Paladino’s recent support for presidential candidate Donald Trump’s egregious and unacceptable comments about grabbing a woman’s genitalia without her consent.”

Another petition to the Commissioner of Education of the State of New York and MaryEllen Elia, titled “MaryEllen Elia: Remove Carl Paladino from the Buffalo School Board!” has gained more than 5,000 signatures regarding Paladino’s comments about the Obamas.

Paladino previously called Trump’s words about grabbing a woman’s private parts “gutter talk” — according to the first aforementioned petition, with Paladino adding that “all men do, at least all normal men” act as Trump described in his viral leaked Access Hollywood video.

Carl’s inappropriate comments about Mr. Obama having sex with an animal and dying should cause concern about Paladino, reports the school board president, who also reported not being surprised, since the above video reports the school board president noting Paladino has sent troubling emails in the past.

Paladino campaigned for Trump, and has not apologized for the troubling comments. Paladino faces backlash for his ‘racist’ wish list for the Obamas, reports NBC News. Trump can be seen with Paladino in the top photo above, from Tuesday, April 1, 2014. Paladino ran for New York governor on the Republican ticket in 2010. Trump and Paladino spoke during a gun rights rally on April Fool’s Day in 2014.

