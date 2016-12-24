"Married to Medicine" star Lisa Nicole Cloud
‘Married To Medicine’ Heavenly Kimes Apologizes For Gay Comment Re: Lisa Nicole Cloud’s Husband, Denies Drinking Problem

The latest Married to Medicine episode that aired on Friday night showed a very heated argument between Dr. Heavenly Kimes and Lisa Nicole Cloud during Quad Webb-Lunceford’s birthday party for her husband. Several serious accusations were hurled during the argument, including Heavenly’s claim that Lisa herself calls her husband, Dr. Darren Naugles, gay. Lisa in turn accused Heavenly of having a drinking problem. According to Lisa, Heavenly’s drinking problem is so bad that she hides her alcohol in coffee mugs.

As the episode aired, Heavenly actually apologized for saying what she did regarding Darren. At first, a viewer criticized Heavenly, as well as Toya Bush-Harris, for repeatedly saying that Darren’s gay. The viewer said that she expected more from Heavenly.

Heavenly pointed out that during the argument, she didn’t actually say that Darren’s gay but only that Lisa calls him gay. Heavenly then seemed to make light of her claim that Lisa calls Darren gay by pointing out that she calls her own husband “daddy.”

The viewer replied that it doesn’t matter what Heavenly calls her husband, she should just stop putting Lisa’s husband into her arguments with Lisa.

Heavenly actually agreed that she shouldn’t have brought up Darren during her argument with Lisa and that she’s sorry she did it. Heavenly added that Darren’s a really nice guy.

Yet Lisa didn’t buy Heavenly’s apology. Lisa told Heavenly that she has said sorry before for bringing up her husband and has promised to not do it anymore, only to do it again.

According to Lisa, it’s Heavenly’s standard behavior to say sorry but then continue the same unacceptable behavior.

Lisa also denied Heavenly’s claim that she calls her husband gay. Lisa tweeted that Heavenly’s just throwing stuff out there.

Lisa called out both Heavenly and Toya for slandering her husband. Lisa warned that her co-stars will have their day coming.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Lisa Nicole Cloud warned Toya Bush-Harris several weeks ago, via social media, that her husband is not under contract with the show and so can sue for slander. The warning came after Toya was shown, in a previous episode, yelling at Lisa that she’s “tacky” for trying to have a baby “with a dude who was called gay last year.” On season 3 of Married to Medicine, a man claimed to some of Lisa’s co-stars that he had a sexual relationship with Dr. Darren Naugles, a claim that both Lisa and Darren vehemently denied and continue to deny.

When another viewer asked Lisa whether she’s a hypocrite for crying slander since she called Quad Webb-Lunceford and Mariah Huq lesbians several times in a past season, Lisa defended herself by saying that she apologized for that and didn’t bring it up again after that season ended.

Lisa also defended herself from Heavenly Kimes’ accusation that she spoke badly about other people and their marriages during their previous meeting together. The argument between Heavenly and Lisa during Quad’s party started when Heavenly lashed out at Lisa for saying negative things about some of their co-stars and their marriages when they previously met up to discuss the relationship conference that there were going to do with one another. Heavenly told Toya that Lisa joked about her financial situation and also suggested that Dr. Jackie and her husband may not have a close relationship.

According to Lisa, the things she said were taken out of context and twisted by Heavenly, as usual.

It was after Heavenly told the other women what Lisa supposedly said about them that Lisa retaliated by claiming that Heavenly has a drinking problem, going so far as hiding her alcohol under the guise of drinking coffee. While Heavenly is now apologizing for bringing up Lisa’s husband during their argument, Lisa isn’t apologizing for claiming that Heavenly has a drinking problem. In fact, Lisa seems to be sticking by her claim.

Lisa tweeted that it’s foolish to argue with people when they’ve been drinking.

Lisa also tweeted that Heavenly was slurring her speech during that Married to Medicine scene.

Dr. Heavenly Kimes, however, dismissed Lisa Nicole Cloud’s claim as just a desperate attempt to take her down.

