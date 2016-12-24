Did Demi Lovato Allegedly Throw Shade At The Kardashians?

Demi Lovato has been through her of feuds with major celebrities in the past year. She has battled with both rapper Nicki Minaj and Mariah Carey on social media. Now, rumors are flying that Demi has thrown some major shade at the famous Kardashian sisters.

The “Cold Stone” singer was allegedly seen throwing shade at the Kardashian family after she avoided an awkward run-in with Kendall Jenner at a Beverly Hills store, reports Hollywood Life. The rumor was first started in the new issue of Life & Style magazine. An alleged eyewitness told the tabloid that Lovato, 24, was not shy when it came to holding back her feelings about the model and her reality star family. She tried to avoid a run-in with Jenner, 21, while she was shopping at Barneys in Beverly Hills.

“Demi did everything to avoid Kendall. Demi saw her in the shoe department and made a beeline for the makeup section,” the alleged snitch said. “As soon as Kendall was out of earshot, Demi said, ‘So annoying. You can’t go anywhere without seeing a Kardashian!”

As soon as Lovato said it, Jenner allegedly appeared in the same makeup section within just earshot of the singer. However, the report claims that Jenner didn’t pay attention to the songstress and was oblivious to the scene. Lovato headed to the top floor while Jenner sauntered into the same section. It’s unclear if the two celebs ended up seeing each other afterward.

Sure, Demi has had her share of celebrity feuds, but it seems unlikely that she would diss the Kardashians and Jenner sisters. She has been a strong supporter of the reality star family for the past few years. As reported via Elle.com, Kim Kardashian is Demi’s friend, and was a major role model for the singer’s life.

“When [the Kardashians] came into the spotlight, they kind of revolutionized what beauty was when it came to body shapes,” Lovato revealed in her Complex cover story. “For so long, it was the heroin-chic ’90s supermodel thing, and I feel like when the Kardashians came into the picture, people started to look at it because it was different. They were like, ‘You know, what? That’s actually really beautiful.”

And, back in 2012, Kardashian shared the same sentiments about the singer. Since she couldn’t attend Lovato’s Seventeen cover launch, she reportedly wrote a note to the pop star congratulating her and talking about their friendship.

“Demi, thank you for always being a true friend, for always following your heart and for being an inspiration to me and countless other girls around the world,” Kim wrote. “Your strength and kindness will never go unnoticed. I am looking forward to seeing you grow both personally and professionally even more and to creating many more unforgettable memories together.”

Demi Lovato has also denied a falling out with Kendall and Kylie Jenner when she made an appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live. Host Andy Cohen asked the singer about the rumors about her strained friendship with the younger sisters, reports Sugarscape.

“What the hell kind of rumors are spreading right now?! Stop with the drama y’all. I got nothing but tons of love for the K&J sisters!!!! [sic]” she tweeted after the show. “One of THE most random rumors I’ve ever heard actually. Thanks for the laugh!! Hahaha.”

Hollywood Life forgot to note that Lovato has become close to the older Kardashian sister over the years. She even credited the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality star as one of her closest friends when she was in rehab for her substance abuse and mental health issues. Lovato even chose a side in Kardashian’s social media feud with Taylor Swift.

Over the summer, the starlet took to Snapchat to share videos that showed husband Kanye West on the phone with Taylor about his controversial song “Famous.” The singer seemed to like the lyrical content and even paid the rapper compliments. While Taylor took to Instagram to defend herself, Demi liked tweets that were in support of Kim and Kanye, reports E! Online.

“I love Kim Kardashian,” one of the tweets read.

