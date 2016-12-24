Women Of Venezuela Choosing Sterilization Due To Economic Hardship

An economic crisis has hit Venezuela over the past few years and has meant hardship when raising a family in such dire conditions. For this reason, an increasing number of young women are selecting to be sterilized as opposed to bearing more children and raising a larger family.

Inflation is currently spiraling out of control, while necessities such as food and medicines are dwindling and hard to come by. Additionally, violent crimes are on the rise, which has led women as young as 27 to seek surgeons to help them avoid unwanted pregnancies.

The Washington Post notes details and statistics about this new and saddening trend.

“A study by PLAFAM, the biggest family planning clinic in the country, estimates that about 23 percent more Venezuelan women are being sterilized today as compared to four years ago, said the clinic’s director, Enrique Abache. ‘The financial crisis is one of the main causes for this,’ he explained.”

Poor choices and mismanagement by the government over the years have now ignited a full crisis which has seen the infant mortality rate double in recent years. A study conducted by a group of academic and social services groups that involved 1,500 adults discovered that 87 percent were lacking the money to buy the food they needed.

A mother of two spoke anonymously with the publication sharing her reasons for selecting to become sterile, stating “It wasn’t a hard decision to make, It was the most feasible option … because of the country’s financial situation.”

The woman, 31, opted to become sterilized in November of this year after she gave birth to her second daughter, noting “It’s so difficult to find contraceptive methods and the [baby’s] basic needs are hard to fill.”

Although the nation of Venezuela offers the most affordable government-subsidized products, such items are the least available and mothers therefore often spend entire days searching for formula and diapers for their infants and toddlers. Those who are unable to find products are then forced to turn to the black market, where such products can be found but at a much higher cost. The other option is to go without.

Shortage of contraceptives such as condoms and birth control has also caused more women to turn to sterilization surgery.

Gynecologist Damarys Ramosm, who works in Caracas, shared that Venezuelans are limited to what is available in stores and markets in the given moment. Birth control reportedly can only be found on the black market at this point, and at a very high price. There has been a trend on Instagram for Venezuelan women to find contraceptives by way of illegal sellers, where they hashtag “contraceptive method,” Ramos explains. However, some illegal vendors are taking advantage and instead selling fake contraception.

Although sterilization can be very expensive for young women, who may already be raising a family, with the usual cost sitting around $1,500, many participate in “sterilization days” on which they are able to receive free or reduced-rate operations under a governmental program and nonprofit groups. The program has become very popular recently and spots are booked for surgery months ahead of time.

Abache states that his own clinic sees on average around 30 women per week for sterilization procedures and shares that this is many more than he was seeing four years prior. And despite the nation being mostly Catholic, the church teachings have not deterred women from choosing to use such procedures and contraception to ensure they have smaller families.

Lorena Ramos is a 36-year-old local to the nation and always had wanted four children with her husband. However, she and her husband’s monthly income combined is just a little of $100 which is not even enough to raise the two sons they have. “The financial situation allows for only two children,” said Ramos.

Ramos was sterilized eight months ago right after her second son was born. She shares, “The doctor asked me if I was sure, I said absolutely. In order to have three we would have to change our car and house. It would mean moving, and all of those things are hard to do in this country at the moment.”