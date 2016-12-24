Carrie Fisher Not In Stable Condition, Star Wars Actress’ Brother Reveals The Fight Is Not Over

Despite previous reports that Carrie Fisher is in stable condition after suffering a major heart attack aboard an airplane, the Star Wars actress’ brother has revealed that Carrie Fisher is not stable at this time.

According to Variety, Carrie Fisher’s brother provided a statement about her condition, claiming that at this time the fight is not over and only time will tell.

“She’s in the ICU and everybody’s praying for her. There’s nothing new from the doctors. There’s nothing new at all. … There’s no good news or bad news.”

Todd Fisher blames the media’s anxious nature to jump on a story as the catalyst for the false reporting. He has stated the media is “writing between the lines,” or creating the story based upon assumptions regarding the minuscule details that have been revealed through various outlets. It is sort of like putting together a puzzle without knowing the full image or having all the pieces at once.

The last update regarding Carrie Fisher’s condition was around 9:12 p.m. on December 23, revealing the statement made by Todd Fisher. Nearly two hours prior, Todd Fisher revealed that Carrie Fisher was ‘out of emergency’ and was stabilized. However, he did not claim she was stable.

At only 60-years-old, the cardiac arrest that Carrie Fisher suffered on her flight from London to Los Angeles was quite a surprise. Anna Akana, a filmmaker, was on board the same flight and witnessed the incident. She stated that Carrie Fisher stopped breathing and was provided CPR until the flight was able to land safely, according to Vanity Fair.

As Carrie Fisher has reclaimed the spotlight in the newest Star Wars trilogy, many fans, young and old, are anxiously cheering for her to pull through and not become another victim of 2016.

Todd Fisher relayed some words to friends, family, and fans, hoping everyone just remains calm and patient as new information is released, rather than jumping to conclusions.

“We have to wait and be patient. We have so little information ourselves.”

Many of Carrie Fisher’s friends have tweeted out their support and love for the actress.

as if 2016 couldn’t get any worse… sending all our love to @carrieffisher — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 23, 2016

Fans of the Star Wars actress have also shared their support.

Although Carrie Fisher is best known for playing Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise, she has had many other notable roles in films such as the Blues Brothers, Soapdish, and her newest book titled The Princess Diarist.

2016 has claimed many of our favorite celebrities and musicians, leading to many of us anxiously awaiting the arrival of 2017. It is our hope that Carrie Fisher is able to strike back against the suffering she has endured and experience a new hope for a healthier future.

Carrie fisher has fought, and won the battle, against addiction, mental illness, and other personal issues that might cause others to give in. Instead, she has worked hard to set her life back on track and become the role model she is known to be.

Thoughts and prayers for our friend and everyone’s favorite princess right now.. @carrieffisher — Peter Mayhew (@TheWookieeRoars) December 23, 2016

As Todd Fisher has shared, at this time we can wait, pray, and hope the force will be with Carrie Fisher in this troubled time. She survived Alderaan’s demise. Let us pray she can survive this as well.

May the force be with her.

Our prayers are with Carrie Fisher and her family tonight #MaytheForcebeWithHer #PrayForCarrie #PrayforthePrincess pic.twitter.com/VG00zU9XMZ — Revenge Of The 5th (@Revengeof5th) December 24, 2016

