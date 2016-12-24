WWE News: Huge NXT Special To Air On Wednesday Night With A Big WWE Return And NXT Championship Match

Just because 2016 is coming to a close doesn’t mean that WWE is giving up on providing fans with as much action as humanly possible. More importantly, they are going to give a lot of fans something that many have them have not had the chance to see before. This Wednesday night, the WWE Network will air a huge NXT special that will feature the return of Tajiri and a big championship match between Samoa Joe and Shinsuke Nakamura.

On Wednesday night, WWE is giving back to fans that may not have been able to attend the big event in Osaka, Japan, from earlier in December. That is when NXT made their debut in Japan and it had a card of great matches that took place at the Edion Arena.

One of those matches included Shinsuke Nakamura battling it out for the NXT Championship against Samoa Joe in one that many will never forget. There was also a huge return to the WWE family as Tajiri made his fantastic comeback and will be with the company for some time.

Tajiri’s return took place in a tag team match which saw him partnered up with Akira Tozawa and it was against #DIY for the NXT Tag Team Championship. After his return in that match, Tajiri ended up finding a permanent home in WWE once again after signing a new contract with the company.

The official website of WWE confirmed the special will take place on the WWE Network this Wednesday night, December 28. It is set to begin at 8 p.m. EST and it will run for a full two hours, but you need to be a network subscriber to see it.

As of now, the card for the NXT special will be as follows:

-Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Samoa Joe (NXT Championship Match)

-Asuka vs. Nia Jax (NXT Women’s Championship Match)

-#DIY vs. Tajiri & Akira Tozawa (NXT Tag Team Championship Match)

-Liv Morgan & Aliyah vs. Billie Kay & Peyton Royce

-Oney Lorcan vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas

For those that wish to know the results of this match early, WrestleZone did cover the event and did a full recap of them all. If you don’t know the results, somehow, you may want to hold out and wait to see all of the NXT action on Wednesday night. It could be a bit more fun that way.

Samoa Joe entered the event at NXT Japan with the championship around his waist, but he knew that his match with Shinsuke Nakamura would be one of the most difficult of his career. Even though the two have fought it out a number of times, this was one of the great ones of all time.

When NXT had their event in Japan in early December, it was the first time the promotion had ever traveled to the country. NXT is traveling the world as of late with events in Canada, around the United States, and even in Australia. This is giving fans everywhere the chance to watch the superstars who will make up the WWE main roster some day.

For those wanting a little bit of extra Christmas cheer, do not miss out on the NXT special on the WWE Network. For those that subscribe, there will be a great treat in store as well on Jan. 4, 2017, as Samoa Joe and Shinsuke Nakamura battle for the NXT Championship again in a steel cage.

The NXT special on the WWE Network may include matches that a lot of people already know the results of, but they’re still fun to watch. When NXT headed over to Japan, the card was absolutely huge and provided some truly memorable bouts. Now, fans around the world will be able to enjoy the return of Tajiri and the fantastic match that saw Shinsuke Nakamura battle it out with Samoa Joe for the NXT Championship.

[Featured Image by WWE]