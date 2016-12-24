Louis Tomlinson Birthday: Fans Pay Tribute To One Direction Singer As He Turns 25

It is One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson’s birthday today, and fans from all over the world have taken to social media to celebrate with the singer.

Tomlinson turned 25 today. The singer is marking his birthday just a few weeks after the death of his mother, Johannah Deakin, and the debut of his first solo record.

Earlier today, Tomlinson tweeted to thank fans who have been wishing him a happy birthday.

One Direction’s Liam Payne and drummer Josh Device also wished Tomlinson a happy birthday on Twitter. On Instagram, Tomlinson’s girlfriend, Danielle Campbell, joined the voices wishing him a happy birthday.

Louis Tomlinson’s birthday comes at an auspicious period in his career. Tomlinson’s first solo song Just Hold On featuring Steve Aoki has been ranked No. 3 on the official Christmas Chart, according to the Sun. Just Hold On has also been ranked at Number 52 on the Billboard top 100, giving Tomlinson a chance to join fellow One Direction member Niall Horan on the chart.

Tomlinson debuted Just Hold On with a heart-warming performance on X Factor just a few days after the passing of his mother. After he finished performing the song, X Factor judge Simon Cowell commended Tomlinson saying “I respect you as an artist.” He further told the singer that his late mum would have been proud of him. Given the crucial role that she played in his career, it would not come as a surprise if Tomlinson releases a song about his mother sometime in the future.

Louis Tomlinson’s birthday comes just over two weeks after his mum, Johannah Deakin, died of leukemia. This would be his first birthday without his mom. After performing his debut single on X Factor, the singer took to Twitter to acknowledge his fans and his late mum.

“That was harder than I ever imagined,” Tomlinson wrote.

“Feeling so much love around me and my family. Mum would have been so fucking proud (sorry for swearing mum) love you!”

Tomlinson also recognized the contribution of Aoki to his latest song, describing the DJ as a “rock,” “inspiration,” “pure talent,” and “real gent!”

As fans celebrate Louis Tomlinson’s birthday, they can also look forward to the release of a video for “Just Hold On.” On Friday, Aoki posted a short video of some behind the scenes footage of the making of the video for the song. In the short text that accompanied the video, Aoki described Tomlinson as “one of the most inspiring dudes on the planet.”

At this point, there is no indication of when the video for “Just Hold On” would be released. However, since the behind the scenes footage is out already, the main video is likely to follow soon.

While Louis Tomlinson’s birthday and Christmas celebrations are likely to be dampened by the memory of the loss of his mother, the singer has shown that he has the ability to look past his mourning.

Earlier this week, the Daily Mail reported that Tomlinson shook off his grief and went out with his friends to a bar in his hometown Doncaster, where he is expected to spend the Christmas holiday. Pictures of Tomlinson at the bar showed him hanging out with fans in his usual cheerful nature.

For many fans, Louis Tomlinson’s birthday on Christmas Eve is just another reason to celebrate this holiday season.

Meanwhile, birthday wishes from fans of the One Direction star continue to flood social media.

