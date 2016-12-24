Is It A Grim Future For Europe? Acts Of Terror Likely To Continue

Counterterrorism units and authorities are being pushed to their limits and challenged at every turn as new Islamic State efforts intend to breed terror across Europe. Citizens and leaders of EU nations are being forced to accept that attacks of terror may be a new part of life as opposed to being the unusual exception and freak occurrence.

In the wake of the past year’s brutal terror attacks occurring in Paris, Brussels, Nice, Munich and most recently, Berlin, leaders of the European Union state that they have removed barriers between security agencies to assist in protecting against this new wave of terror and they have heightened security at the borders of neighboring nations.

However, the most recent attack, which occurred on Monday at Berlin’s Christmas market, raises the question about whether or not changes made are enough to keep another year like the last from occurring.

Tactics used by ISIS in the latest attacks that involve individuals carrying out independent strikes against Europe, makes it a difficult task for officials who are constantly monitoring a widening group of suspicious individuals and possible attackers.

However, analysts do state that counterterrorism strategies used by authorities may be working to disrupt any large scale attacks, which offers a more positive outlook.

Mohammad-Mahmoud Ould Mohamedou, deputy director of the Geneva Center for Security Policy, spoke on the matter of terrorism across Europe.

“We see how the terrorism networks have much more difficulty in planning operations on a large scale. It is not necessarily an intelligence failure, because unless you start surveilling everyone, then these cases can happen everywhere.”

Attacks such as those seen in Berlin and Nice require very little planning in advance and only one or two willing attackers. This keeps authorities from having the opportunity to zero in on possible perpetrators prior to the assault, even if the individuals involved have previously been flagged on suspicion of terrorist activity.

German authorities had been monitoring 24-year-old Anis Amri, the Tunisian responsible for the Berlin attack. They concluded they did not have enough evidence to press charges. The attacker’s connections to the Islamic State are still unclear, although he did pledge allegiance to ISIS in a recently revealed video clip. This suggests Amri had some level of contact with leaders of the militants prior to his attack.

Amri was shot and killed in Italy on Friday after leaving Germany for France, then easily arriving in Milan. This has raised criticism of the cherished E.U. open borders, as The Washington Post notes, seeing as the assailant was able to move so freely between nations of Europe before being approached in Italy.

Europe’s open borders…also make potential attackers more mobile than security authorities, a fact underlined by Amri’s apparently successful escape by train from Germany after the attack, making it more than 500 miles despite being Europe’s most-wanted man before his death in a shootout in Milan early Friday. Some European countries have temporarily closed their borders this year because of migration and terrorism, only to quickly reopen them because of the economic and logistical demands involved.”

Security authorities of European nations have begun warning their citizens that Europe will always be at risk to terror attacks. Top E.U. official, Julian King, who focuses on security matters, spoke with reporters this week while sharing measures that are hoped to cut off terrorist financing, stating, “We can’t ignore the risk that exists. There can never be ‘zero risk. ‘We can and must continue to reduce the risk of attacks as far as we possibly can.”

The frequency of attacks have now gained support for the far-right politicians who are set on reinstating national borders and restricting any movement of migrants into Europe and across its borders. Critics, however, believe that such proposals could raise tensions and fuel more radical behavior.

