WWE News: Why Braun Strowman Vs. Roman Reigns At WrestleMania 33 Won’t Draw

WrestleMania is approaching swiftly, with the Royal Rumble coming even sooner than that. Plans must be decided soon to have the ultimate reaction at the biggest night for the WWE on an annual basis. That comes from Vince McMahon, the 70-year-old financial mogul who leads the biggest wrestling promotion in the world. Nobody comes close as far as revenue is concerned. With the recent jump from Smackdown Live, there could be more than a minor interest in programs moving forward. The same cannot be said for its counterpart, Monday Night Raw.

Their booking decisions are lackluster, which go along with their need to change. Tuesday nights are interesting every week and include changes almost consistently. When something isn’t going right, the booking team in blue is able to realize that and adjust accordingly. Carmella, Natalya, and the Miz stole the show with their attitude-style promos that caught the WWE Universe off-guard. There wouldn’t be anything like that happening on WWE Raw.

It isn’t just the promos that set Daniel Bryan’s brand apart. Their simple-style booking and wrestling matches give the fans a reason to watch each week. That’s where McMahon doesn’t realize how WWE Raw is let behind. Their matches don’t make logical sense and for those that do, it’s usually the wrong person winning the fight. Smackdown Live also has a unique way of involving nearly the entire roster on a two-hour program. Raw is centered around a couple of guys and two women. Two of those guys, Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman, could start off 2017 in a very big way.

In an earlier report by the Inquisitr, Dave Meltzer gave his thoughts on why Strowman and Reigns may fight for the WWE Universal championship at WrestleMania 33. He also gives his logic behind why the move could happen.

“It’s Roman Reigns vs. the big giant. Why do you think they did Roman Reigns vs. Big Show all those times? That’s how you get a babyface over, he’s gotta beat a big giant. It’s Vince McMahon 101. It didn’t work the first time [with Big Show], and he did it 55 more times. It doesn’t matter if it doesn’t work, [Vince McMahon] just thinks it works”

This is where WWE Raw gets the short end of the proverbial stick. While McMahon runs everything in the entire company, there’s obviously a bigger focus on Monday nights. That is the longest-running episodic television show in U.S. history and it’s also McMahon’s brainchild. He was the driving force behind Monday Night Raw, as well as other big projects like WrestleMania. The biggest question still isn’t answered, and probably won’t be. Why is Strowman linked to Reigns for WrestleMania?

The big rumor begins with Strowman potentially winning the Royal Rumble match, which would infuriate a multitude of the WWE Universe. It wouldn’t be due to the fact he’s a heel. That is far from the main factor. Strowman is being set up for success, but it shouldn’t be an immediate transition.

It won’t draw, and that’s a fact McMahon may not realize until it is too late. This won’t be similar to the Batista situation from 2014, but it could be close. At least Batista and Randy Orton were legends in the industry. Strowman hasn’t even won a title yet. Not only that, but his character isn’t developed enough for a huge role like that. The WWE Royal Rumble is a place to build new stars, but they have to be established first. WWE officials need to recognize that, or it won’t be a glamorous road to WrestleMania like they always hope for.

[Featured Image by WWE]