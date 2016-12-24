Kanye West And Kim Kardashian News Roundup: Their Horrible 2016 Is Almost Over

Even by their standards, 2016 has been an extraordinary year for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. As Christmas 2015 approached, all looked good for Kanye and Kim. They were about to celebrate their first Christmas with a new baby, Saint West, and were doubtless looking forward to a brilliant 2016. Sadly, this was not to be the case. As 2015 ended, and 2016 loomed, Kanye had a new album on the horizon and he would have been in the early stages of planning a world tour. Kardashian had a new baby and was just getting used to Kaitlyn Jenner’s gender reassignment.

Who would have guessed what 2016 had in store for West and Kardashian? Throughout this year, rumors have claimed that Kanye and Kim’s marriage was on the rocks. We have seen claims that Kim was sick of Kanye’s self-obsession and even that Kardashian was set to divorce West because he met with Donald Trump.

Kardashian has been accused of being in an extramarital affair with a football star, and of threatening to divorce Kanye because he sacked a bodyguard in the wake of Kardashian’s Paris robbery.

Kanye West And Lawrence Franklin: ‘Real Friends?’

Sadly, for Kanye and Kim it appears that truth is sometimes stranger than fiction. Hip-Hop Wired has reported that the lyrics at the end of Kanye’s song “Real Friends” are true. The lyrics reveal that one of Kanye’s cousins stole his laptop computer. On that computer, it seems that there was a sex tape, and Kanye forked out $250,000 to stop his cousin from releasing that tape. Lawrence Franklin, another of West’s cousins, has confirmed that money was extorted from West, though he claims the laptop was given as a gift. Franklin says he believes the woman in the tape was either Kim Kardashian or Amber Rose.

Of course, no Kanye West fan will need to be reminded about how Kanye’s “Life of Pablo Tour” ended. Kanye finished up spending two weeks in the hospital after having a meltdown at a concert in Sacramento. It seems that pressure, exhaustion and sleep deprivation combined to cause Kanye’s breakdown. Kim is also reported to have been struggling since she was robbed of a fortune in jewelry whilst staying in a Paris hotel.

Kanye West And Kim Kardashian In Therapy?

It is probably fair to say that Kanye and Kim will be glad to see the end of 2016. According to the Sun, the couple are ending the year in therapy to help them cope with everything that has happened to them this year. It had been claimed that West and Kardashian were in couple therapy to help save their marriage, but it seems this is untrue.

“Kim is dealing with the trauma from the robbery and Kanye is receiving help for depression and learning how to cope with stress better. “They are still both receiving individual therapy, but so far haven’t had any together.”

Claims that Kim was to divorce Kanye because he had a breakdown have been rubbished by their friends. Kim’s best friend Jonathan Cheban dismissed the rumors.

“There’s truly no truth behind the divorce rumors, it’s not something she would divorce him over.”

It does seem that Kanye has some way to go on his road to recovery. According to the Daily Mail, West was looking sad and downcast as he left a movie theater earlier this week. Kanye had left Kim at home as he checked out the latest Star Wars movie with Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, and some other male friends. West was also looking pretty glum as he left an upmarket store with a team of minders after a spot of last-minute Christmas shopping.

Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Win Christmas

Whilst 2016 may have proved a tough one for Kim and Kanye, it seems that there is one bright spot, their home!

Kim’s friends, Brittny Gastineau and Jonathan Cheban shared social media images of Kim and Kanye’s home. The house is decked out with thousands of lights for Christmas. Santa is unlikely to miss that house.

[Featured Image by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP]