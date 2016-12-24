Kendall Jenner And A$AP Rocky Spotted Out On A Date Despite Rumors Of Jenner Rendezvous With Justin Bieber

Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky made time for a date night before the holidays on Thursday, according to a report from E! News’ Francesca Bacardi.

“The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and rapper were spotted leaving Mastro’s in Los Angeles Thursday,” Bacardi writes. “Kendall looked chic in an all-black ensemble and aviator sunglasses, while A$AP was dressed in bright colors, opting for a purple, teal and green palette.”

An eyewitness told E! News that Jenner and Rocky arrived in Jenner’s Ferrari but that Rocky “proved quite the gentleman” and “walked out first and held the door for her and led the way.”

A$AP ROCKY x KENDALL JENNER SPOTTED AGAIN

????BEVERLY HILLS pic.twitter.com/Fv3PLSx3rq — D E S I R E (@desiredotink) December 23, 2016

E! News acknowledged that Jenner has never officially commented on her relationship with Rocky but noted it is “clear that she and A$AP have been growing closer over the past year.”

However, a previous E! News piece by Kendall Fisher quoted an “insider” as saying that Jenner was still playing the field, so to speak, and that she was not exclusive with anyone.

“Kendall is seeing a few people, and she’s not exclusive with anyone at the moment,” the insider told E! News. “She’s been going back and forth for a while with both Jordan [Clarkson] and A$AP Rocky.”

A second anonymous source added that Jenner was open to the idea of dating A$AP Rocky exclusively.

“They’ve been on and off for close to a year but have been hanging out with each other more lately,” the source said. “She likes him, and he likes her. She is open to date him exclusively.”

Kendall Jenner Hangs With Jordan Clarkson The Day After Date With A$AP Rocky https://t.co/75iBXz3F8r pic.twitter.com/6nFAIO8ULT — My Music Grind (@MyMusicGrind) December 13, 2016

Thursday night’s date comes on the heels of rumors that Jenner recently ditched Rocky to sneak off with none other than Justin Bieber.

On Wednesday, the Inquisitr reported that Jenner and Bieber had supposedly been seen together in Utah last week.

The two previously dated. Bieber also dated Jenner’s older half-sister Kourtney Kardashian.

Bieber has been in an on-again, off-again relationship with model Hailey Baldwin for the past couple of years and they have possibly been seen together as recently as Monday.

“Hailey and Justin were just spotted together again on Monday, Dec. 19,” Chanel Adams wrote in the Inquisitr article. “The ‘Purpose’ singer was spotted attending a Christmas party in West Hollywood where he reportedly reunited with his ex-girlfriend. According to TMZ, Justin and Hailey were both on the guest list at the Shots Studios Xmas party.”

Some accounts suggest that Bieber and Baldwin, who is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, were not actually seen together at the Christmas party and that Bieber was seen leaving the event alone.

Adams suggests that a couple of tweets Baldwin posted after reports of the Bieber and Jenner rendezvous surfaced may have been subtle attempts to throw shade at Jenner over the alleged affair.

Baldwin and Jenner are friends.

If Baldwin is upset about Bieber and Jenner potentially seeing each other on the side, she hasn’t openly acknowledged it.

A$SAP Rocky doesn’t seem to be too concerned with it either way. If Jenner has been up front him with about seeing other people, then there probably is not any reason for him to get upset.

Besides, both Jenner and Rocky have other options. Jenner has previously dated One Direction singer Harry Styles in addition to Bieber, and there have been a whole slew of rumors about guys and gals Jenner has supposedly dated in the past. Rocky has previously dated Australian rapper Iggy Azalea and model Chanel Iman.

Regardless of what may or may not be going down between Kendall Jenner and Justin Bieber, both she and A$AP Rocky are bound to land on their feet. The same should be said of Hailey Baldwin. We’re not too concerned about Justin Bieber’s feelings on this one.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]