Selena Gomez Lupus Battle: ‘Taylor Swift Bad Influence,’ Why She’s Allegedly Ditching Her Squad [Rumor]

Selena Gomez has reportedly ended her friendship with Taylor Swift, it has been alleged.

The singers, who have been best pals for years, reportedly haven’t been on good terms lately — especially after Gomez had made her return to Los Angeles following her treatment program at a rehab facility in Tennessee.

According to Radar Online, Selena Gomez felt she needed to ditch several of her friends upon making her journey back home, allegedly stressing that Taylor was one of the people she no longer wanted to associate herself with.

The source insinuates that Taylor hasn’t been much of a friend to Selena in recent months, claiming that Gomez has very much been under the impression that the “Style” singer always tries to outdo the 24-year-old, almost as if they are competing against one another.

At this given point, even if Taylor may consider it as nothing more than a little bit of fun, Selena Gomez is strictly focused on keeping herself on the right path this time around. She found herself being so exhausted in the midst of her “Revival Tour” this summer, she canceled the remaining dates and checked into rehab, as revealed by People.

Her battle with lupus was only one of the reasons why Gomez abruptly put her career on hold to seek immediate treatment. Severe anxiety and depression contributed to the decision she made, one that would see her abandon all of her social media sites for a much-needed treatment program and some rest.

“Since Selena Gomez got out of rehab, she has been cutting out all of the bad influences in her life — and that definitely included Taylor,” a source tells the outlet. “Taylor is always trying to one-up Selena, and make it look like Selena is just lucky to be her friend. Selena is just completely over it.”

The insider concluded by saying that, “Taylor, unfortunately, does not make the cut anymore,” insinuating that Selena Gomez may have been under the impression that Swift wasn’t being as genuine as she used to be, and in order for her to make a full recovery, Selena only wants positive people surrounding her.

News of Gomez’s alleged decision to call it quits on her friendship with Taylor comes just months after sources claimed that the “Out Of The Woods” hitmaker was furious over claims that Selena had gotten in touch with Justin Bieber during her rehab stay.

It was reported at the time that Justin had reached out to Selena, making sure that the singer was feeling okay and improving with her health, but from what an insider gathered, Taylor allegedly wasn’t impressed with the supposed fact that Gomez would even pick up the phone.

Could that have contributed to Selena’s decision in wanting to end the friendship?

More importantly, though, could this mean that Justin and his on-again, off-again girlfriend still stand a chance to get back together in the near future?

It was never confirmed or denied whether Selena Gomez actually had a conversation with Justin while seeking treatment at the rehab facility, but should it be true that the twosome spoke, fans would certainly find it easier to comprehend why Selena would want to distance herself from Taylor.

Last month, it was also claimed that Gomez had bailed on a Thanksgiving dinner invite from Swift, who had hoped for the singer to spend the festivities with her family.

As previously revealed, all that Gomez wants to do at this given point is to get healthy again. Canceling her tour ended up being a blessing in disguise for the songstress, who is now using her spare time to rest and focus on her next career move.

It’s already said that the 24-year-old can’t wait to begin recording her next album, indicating that her next record could end up being released before the end of next year. Judging by all of the things Selena Gomez has gone through in the past year, fans are convinced that the next record will be her most revealing one yet.

