Bella Thorne, Charlie Puth Twitter Feud Erupts Over Tyler Posey

Bella Thorne is not happy with Charlie Puth, and she’s letting everyone she can know about it.

The Disney Channel alum and star of Big Sky and the forthcoming Amityville: The Awakening, took to Twitter Friday to vent her frustration over Puth…venting his frustration with her on Twitter.

Puth, the pop R&B singer who originally gained fame by posting videos of his songs to his YouTube channel, began tweeting about Thorne’s relationship with her ex, actor and musician Tyler Posey, Wednesday night.

The conflict seems to have arisen from some confusion over the status of Thorne and Posey’s relationship…or Thorne and Puth’s relationship…or something.

Justin Bieber Has A New Girlfriend Every Week — Yet People Are Shaming Bella Thorne: https://t.co/K8M2YOznb9 pic.twitter.com/hQRBvSIFu2 — Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) December 20, 2016

Wednesday night, Thorne replied directly to a fan’s tweet asking about her relationship with Posey, explaining that they had never lived together but were just always seen together.

Haha yeah and me and ty never lived together… We just were always together… Rumors rumors can’t always believe the media https://t.co/31QOpA0lWA — bella thorne (@bellathorne) December 22, 2016

She followed that up almost an hour later with a tweet of a picture of her holding two Polaroid photos of her and Posey together, with the caption “Taking a trip down memory lane” followed by star and heart emojis.

Taking a trip down memory lane ✨???? pic.twitter.com/tx2W6n6D4a — bella thorne (@bellathorne) December 22, 2016

It seems like Thorne and Puth may have already been on the rocks by the time Thorne sent out those tweets. Puth started posting somewhat cryptic tweets that suggested a breakup a few minutes before Thorne tweeted about Posey.

I’m sorry….You know who you are. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) December 22, 2016

I messed a lot of things up, I get it if we can’t be friends….you know who you are. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) December 22, 2016

Puth took on a more direct and confrontational tone Thursday morning.

I can’t believe what I’m reading. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) December 22, 2016

No one should have their heart messed with like this, and I’m not going to be in the middle of it. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) December 22, 2016

I don’t know Tyler personally, but I know he shouldn’t be treated this way. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) December 22, 2016

She told me she was not with him anymore. This is all news to me. https://t.co/Q0Pw1KkBbs — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) December 22, 2016

It’s unclear what was meant by the “all this” that Puth was referring to reading. He could have been talking about Thorne’s tweets about Posey and/or an interview published by Paper magazine Thursday in which Thorne briefly discussed her former relationship with Posey.

There really wasn’t much to get jealous about in the Paper interview, and it was supposedly taken weeks earlier, when Thorne and Posey were still together.

“For instance, dating Tyler [Posey], when we first started dating, paparazzi got a photo of us kissing outside and it sucked that people got that photo because we really didn’t want it out at that time,” Thorne told Paper when asked about the role of social media in her life. “We were obviously dating and hanging out, but it just wasn’t necessary to put that in front of everyone’s face, you know? That one sucked.”

That’s it. That’s all she said.

Thorne initially responded to Puth’s tweets by clarifying that she and Posey were in fact broken up by the time she started hanging out with Puth, but that she and Puth were never dating anyway and were just friends.

Ty and I have been broken up for like over two weeks and charlie and I ARENT DATING we are friends. That article was written forever ago. — bella thorne (@bellathorne) December 22, 2016

Not everyone is buying the “just friends” line though.

When the social media fallout from the Twitter feud failed to immediately die off, Thorne got a little harsher.

Charlie and I were hanging out..he saw an old interview and got butthurt but instead of texting me and asking about it he put it on Twitter. — bella thorne (@bellathorne) December 23, 2016

That tweet seems to acknowledge that perhaps there was something more than a simple platonic relationship going on between Thorne and Puth.

Of course, it couldn’t be left there. Actress and singer Keke Palmer joined in the fray by tweeting directly at Puth on Thorne’s behalf.

Why couldn’t you have just texted @bellathorne in private if you were confused? The interview is dated. So sorry Bella, ignore???? https://t.co/XWPD8sY7hT —???? K e k e???? (@KekePalmer) December 22, 2016

We’ll never know all the details of what went down between Bella Thorne and Charlie Puth before their Twitter feud, but, for now, Puth says he is backing away from the situation. Thorne seems to have washed her hands of it all as well.

[Featured Image by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images]