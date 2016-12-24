Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt’s Therapist Not Threatening To Quit [Debunked]

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s therapist is not threatening to quit. The rumor was started by the print edition of In Touch. Gossip Cop summarizes their story.

“It’s alleged in this week’s InTouch that the ‘bitter custody battle’ between the estranged spouses has taken another turn for the worse, with Jolie turning down Pitt’s request for a Christmas visit, and publicly filing their temporary agreement with the court. ‘One of the therapists treating the children threatened to quit after being named in Angie’s court filing,’ a so-called ‘source’ is quoted as saying.”

The counseling specialist allegedly felt the integrity of the kids’ treatment had been compromised. However, Gossip Cop calls this all a non-story.

“Gossip Cop, however, is told that all of these allegations are off base. We’ve exclusively learned that there’s been NO discussion of a therapist possibly quitting. Furthermore, our impeccable source notes, ‘The kids are getting along and there is no battle across gender lines with respect to visitation time,'” says columnist Shari Weiss, who adds that In Touch has been known to make up false stories about the Brangelina clan for years.

This isn’t the first false story to hit Angelina and Brad recently. Last week, Radar Online started quite an interesting rumor.

“Insecure Angelina Jolie had a long list of women Brad Pitt was banned from associating with — but now that she’s out of the picture the actor is free to sow his wild oats!”

The article added that some of those women on Angie’s list included Taylor Schilling, Lady Gaga, and Sarah Paulson. Radar Online wanted you to believe that Jolie was incredibly rude to Sarah Paulson around the time she appeared with Pitt in 12 Years a Slave. However, Gossip Cop busted the story.

“Brad Pitt is NOT pursuing famous women who Angelina Jolie had banned him from being around while they were married, despite a bogus webloid report. Gossip Cop can exclusively debunk this claim. We’re told it’s false,” said columnist Andrew Shuster, who added that a source close to the situation said that Jolie never forbid Pitt to be around other female celebrities.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt supporters went to war in the comments section after the article.

“Angelina was always very respectful with how she acted around men who were not Brad — Brad not so much when around women. I believe he is desperate for a famous woman because he is used to being part of a big couple, he’s a creep,” said one commenter.

“I knew Brad’s fans were insane, but to say that Jolie is behind the sources on Brad’s behalf is the biggest bulls**t I’ve ever read. Brad’s anonymous source is his own lawyer,” answered another.

One story that isn’t false is that Brad Pitt is angry at Angelina Jolie for allegedly releasing details of their custody agreement to the media. People has the news.

“In the latest salvo in Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s bitter divorce proceedings, the actor has accused Jolie of releasing sensitive details of their custody agreement to the media through public court filings.”

The article adds that Pitt filed a memorandum to his request to have divorce documents pertaining to their custody battle sealed. He outlined the reasons why the information about their custody battle should remain private. People actually has the documents to prove this.

It looks like the Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie divorce saga won’t end anytime soon. Whose side are you on — Angelina Jolie’s or Brad Pitt’s? Let us know in the comments section.

[Featured Image by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images]