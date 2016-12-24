Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Not Getting Engaged On Christmas, But Blake Is Bonding With Gwen’s Family

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton reportedly aren’t getting engaged or married on Christmas after all. However, Blake is spending his holiday treating Gwen’s family like his own.

A Gwen and Blake engagement likely topped many Shefani fans’ Christmas lists this year, but it looks like there will be no such proposal in Santa’s magic sack of presents. Life & Style previously reported that Blake Shelton was planning a Christmas proposal, and he was going to ask Gwen Stefani’s three sons — Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 2 — to help him pop the question. However, a new report says that this is not going to happen.

According to Hollywood Life, Blake Shelton will not be giving Gwen Stefani a gift-wrapped ring for Christmas. A source revealed that Blake seriously considered popping the question over the holidays, but he ultimately decided that he and Gwen are in such a good place right now that there’s really no reason for them to hurry to the altar.

“He chose not to because it’s not where they are both at in the relationship. They don’t feel the rush everyone else has for them to get married. It’ll happen and it will be perfect but it they won’t get engaged this Christmas.”

Blake Shelton may not be ready to make Gwen Stefani his wife just yet, but he and the “Make Me Like You” singer have certainly settled into domestic life together. As Perez Hilton reports, the couple’s kitchen escapades were the subject of a few of Gwen’s recent Snapchat videos. On Tuesday, Gwen and Blake decided to cook gnocchi together, and they made an excellent team.

Blake helped out by holding his girlfriend’s phone and doing the filming while she carefully cut a long strip of dough into bite-sized pieces. Gwen got frustrated when she didn’t add enough “flower” to one batch, but she eventually nailed her gnocchi recipe. The Gwen and Blake Instagram fan page shared a few of Gwen’s kitchen Snaps, and the page’s co-administrator created a cute, cooking-themed Bitmoji to go along with the videos and photos.

As Entertainment Tonight reports, Stefani and Shelton were staying at Shelton’s place in Oklahoma when the cooking videos were filmed, but it looks like they’ll be spending Christmas Eve and Christmas Day at Stefani’s home in Beverly Hills. On Friday, Stefani shared a Snapchat video of the chickens that roam around in her backyard, and she also shared a photo of her family’s Christmas tree.

Gwen Stefani also used Snapchat to capture all the happy memories that were made during the joint birthday celebration of her sister Jill and her niece Madeline. Stefani treated the mother and daughter to a party at her place on Thursday, and Shelton was also invited. He scored a warm hug from his girlfriend’s look-alike niece.

During the birthday bash, Blake Shelton and Kingston Rossdale also posed for a cute picture together. Gossip Cop recently debunked a rumor that Kingston and Blake aren’t getting along, and the photo is just further evidence that there’s no truth to the claim that the boys are having a tough time bonding.

Blake also seems to be getting along great with Gwen’s other family members. In one of Gwen’s Snaps, he can be seen drumming on the table while the birthday girls lead a rousing rendition of “The Twelve Days of Christmas.” Blake gifted 21-year-old Madeline with a bottle of his Smithsworks Vodka, and Gwen’s gifts for the birthday gals were matching mom-and-daughter rings.

Gwen Stefani may not be getting a ring of her own for Christmas, but it doesn’t look like she needs any bling from her boyfriend to make her Christmas merry and bright — her favorite gift just might be getting to spend the holidays with Blake Shelton and her family.

