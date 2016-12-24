People's Choice Awards 2017: Full List Of Nominees
The 2017 People’s Choice Awards are quickly approaching, and we have a full list of nominees for you to check out before the show airs live from the Microsoft Theater L.A. Live on January 18 (CBS, 9-11 p.m. ET/PT).

Joel McHale, who currently stars on the CBS comedy The Great Indoors, is scheduled to host the event which celebrates the people’s favorite movies, television shows, music and digital.

“The people have spoken, and they want Jimmy Kimmel to host the 2017 Oscars! And the people have also spoken, and said that it would be okay if I hosted the 2017 People’s Choice Awards. Well, one person said that. Luckily, that person was Les Moonves, so no one questioned it,” McHale said in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter.

Check out the full list of 2017 People’s Choice Awards nominees below.

MOVIES

FAVORITE MOVIE

Captain America: Civil War
Deadpool
Finding Dory
Suicide Squad
Zootopia

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR

Kevin Hart
Robert Downey, Jr.
Ryan Reynolds
Tom Hanks
Will Smith

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS

Anna Kendrick
Jennifer Lawrence
Margot Robbie
Melissa McCarthy
Scarlett Johansson

FAVORITE ACTION MOVIE

Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice
Captain America: Civil War
Deadpool
Suicide Squad
X-Men: Apocalypse

FAVORITE ACTION MOVIE ACTOR

Chris Evans
Liam Hemsworth
Robert Downey, Jr.
Ryan Reynolds
Will Smith

FAVORITE ACTION MOVIE ACTRESS

Jennifer Lawrence
Margot Robbie
Scarlett Johansson
Shailene Woodley
Zoe Saldana

FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE VOICE

Bill Murray (The Jungle Book)
Ellen DeGeneres (Finding Dory)
Ginnifer Goodwin (Zootopia)
Jason Bateman (Zootopia)
Kevin Hart (The Secret Life of Pets)

FAVORITE COMEDIC MOVIE

Bad Moms
Central Intelligence
Ghostbusters
How to Be Single
Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising

FAVORITE COMEDIC MOVIE ACTOR

Chris Hemsworth
Dwayne Johnson
Kevin Hart
Ryan Gosling
Zac Efron

FAVORITE COMEDIC MOVIE ACTRESS

Anna Kendrick
Kristen Bell
Kristen Wiig
Melissa McCarthy
Rebel Wilson

FAVORITE DRAMATIC MOVIE

Deepwater Horizon
Me Before You
Miracles from Heaven
Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
Sully

FAVORITE DRAMATIC MOVIE ACTOR

Ben Affleck
Chris Pine
George Clooney
Mark Wahlberg
Tom Hanks

FAVORITE DRAMATIC MOVIE ACTRESS

Amy Adams
Blake Lively
Emily Blunt
Julia Roberts
Meryl Streep

FAVORITE FAMILY MOVIE

Alice through the Looking Glass
Finding Dory
The Jungle Book
The Secret Life of Pets
Zootopia

FAVORITE THRILLER MOVIE

The Conjuring 2
The Girl on the Train
Nerve
The Purge: Election Year
The Shallows

FAVORITE MOVIE ICON

Denzel Washington
Johnny Depp
Samuel L. Jackson
Tom Cruise
Tom Hanks

TV

FAVORITE TV SHOW

The Big Bang Theory
Grey’s Anatomy
Outlander
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead

FAVORITE NETWORK TV COMEDY

The Big Bang Theory
Black-ish
Jane the Virgin
Modern Family
New Girl

FAVORITE COMEDIC TV ACTOR

Andy Samberg
Anthony Anderson
Jim Parsons
Matthew Perry
Tim Allen

FAVORITE COMEDIC TV ACTRESS

Anna Faris
Gina Rodriguez
Kaley Cuoco
Sofia Vergara
Zooey Deschanel

FAVORITE NETWORK TV DRAMA

Chicago Fire
Empire
Grey’s Anatomy
How to Get Away with Murder
Quantico

FAVORITE DRAMATIC TV ACTOR

Jesse Williams
Justin Chambers
Scott Foley
Taylor Kinney
Terrence Howard

FAVORITE DRAMATIC TV ACTRESS

Ellen Pompeo
Kerry Washington
Priyanka Chopra
Taraji P. Henson
Viola Davis

FAVORITE CABLE TV COMEDY

Atlanta
Baby Daddy
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia
Real Husbands of Hollywood
Younger

FAVORITE CABLE TV DRAMA

The Americans
Bates Motel
Mr. Robot
Pretty Little Liars
Queen Sugar

FAVORITE CABLE TV ACTOR

Adam Devine
Freddie Highmore
Kevin Hart
Rami Malek
Zach Galifianakis

FAVORITE CABLE TV ACTRESS

Ashley Benson
Hilary Duff
Keri Russell
Lucy Hale
Vera Farmiga

FAVORITE TV CRIME DRAMA

The Blacklist
Criminal Minds
Law & Order: SVU
Lucifer
NCIS

FAVORITE TV CRIME DRAMA ACTOR

Chris O’Donnell
Donnie Wahlberg
LL Cool J
Mark Harmon
Tom Selleck

FAVORITE TV CRIME DRAMA ACTRESS

Jennifer Lopez
Lucy Liu
Mariska Hargitay
Pauley Perrette
Sophia Bush

FAVORITE PREMIUM DRAMA SERIES

Homeland
House of Cards
Narcos
Orange is the New Black
Power

FAVORITE PREMIUM COMEDY SERIES

Fuller House
The Mindy Project
Shameless
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Veep

FAVORITE PREMIUM SERIES ACTOR

Aziz Ansari
Dwayne Johnson
Joshua Jackson
Kevin Spacey
Nick Jonas

FAVORITE PREMIUM SERIES ACTRESS

Claire Danes
Jane Fonda
Julia Louis Dreyfus
Sarah Jessica Parker
Taylor Schilling

FAVORITE NETWORK SCI-FI/FANTASY TV SHOW

Arrow
The Flash
Once Upon a Time
Supernatural
The Vampire Diaries

FAVORITE CABLE SCI-FI/FANTASY TV SHOW

American Horror Story
Orphan Black
Shadowhunters
Teen Wolf
The Walking Dead

FAVORITE PREMIUM SCI-FI/FANTASY SERIES

Game of Thrones
Marvel’s Luke Cage
Outlander
Stranger Things
Westworld

FAVORITE SCI-FI/FANTASY TV ACTOR

Andrew Lincoln
Ian Somerhalder
Jensen Ackles
Sam Heughan
Tyler Posey

FAVORITE SCI-FI/FANTASY TV ACTRESS

Caitriona Balfe
Emilia Clarke
Jennifer Morrison
Lauren Cohan
Millie Bobby Brown

FAVORITE COMPETITION TV SHOW

America’s Got Talent
American Ninja Warrior
Dancing with the Stars
MasterChef
The Voice

FAVORITE DAYTIME TV HOST

Dr. Phil
Ellen DeGeneres
Kelly Ripa
Rachael Ray
Steve Harvey

FAVORITE DAYTIME TV HOSTING TEAM

The Chew
Good Morning America
The Talk
Today
The View

FAVORITE LATE NIGHT TALK SHOW HOST

Conan O’Brien
James Corden
Jimmy Fallon
Jimmy Kimmel
Stephen Colbert

FAVORITE ANIMATED TV SHOW

American Dad!
Bob’s Burgers
Family Guy
The Simpsons
South Park

FAVORITE ACTOR IN A NEW TV SERIES

Damon Wayans
Kevin James
Kiefer Sutherland
Matt LeBlanc
Milo Ventimiglia

FAVORITE ACTRESS IN A NEW TV SERIES

Jordana Brewster
Kristen Bell
Mandy Moore
Minnie Driver
Piper Perabo

FAVORITE NEW TV COMEDY

American Housewife
The Good Place
The Great Indoors
Kevin Can Wait
Man with a Plan
Son of Zorn
Speechless

FAVORITE NEW TV DRAMA

Bull
Conviction
Designated Survivor
The Exorcist
Frequency
Lethal Weapon
MacGyver
No Tomorrow
Notorious
Pitch
Pure Genius
This Is Us
Timeless

MUSIC

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST

Blake Shelton
Drake
Justin Timberlake
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST

Adele
Ariana Grande
Beyonce
Britney Spears
Rihanna

FAVORITE GROUP

The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Fifth Harmony
Panic! at the Disco
Twenty One Pilots

FAVORITE BREAKOUT ARTIST

Alessia Cara
The Chainsmokers
DNCE
Niall Horan
Zayn

FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Blake Shelton
Keith Urban
Luke Bryan
Sam Hunt
Tim McGraw

FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Carrie Underwood
Dolly Parton
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Reba McEntire

FAVORITE COUNTRY GROUP

The Band Perry
Florida Georgia Line
Little Big Town
Lonestar
Zac Brown Band

FAVORITE POP ARTIST

Adele
Ariana Grande
Britney Spears
Justin Timberlake
Sia

FAVORITE HIP-HOP ARTIST

DJ Khaled
G-Eazy
Kanye West
Kendrick Lamar
Wiz Khalifa

FAVORITE R&B ARTIST

Beyonce
Drake
Rihanna
Usher
The Weeknd

FAVORITE ALBUM

Rihanna, ANTI
Ariana Grande, Dangerous Woman
Blake Shelton, If I’m Honest
Beyonce, Lemonade
Drake, Views

FAVORITE SONG

Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop the Feeling”
Meghan Trainor, “No”
Drake feat. Kyla and Wizkid, “One Dance”
Zayn, “Pillowtalk”
Rihanna feat. Drake, “Work”

DIGITAL

FAVORITE SOCIAL MEDIA CELEBRITY

Britney Spears
Kim Kardashian
Lady Gaga
Shakira
Stephen Amell

FAVORITE SOCIAL MEDIA STAR

Baby Ariel
Cameron Dallas
Jacob Sartorius
Liza Koshy
Nash Grier

FAVORITE YOUTUBE STAR

Lilly Singh
Miranda Sings
PewDiePie
Shane Dawson
Tyler Oakley

FAVORITE COMEDIC COLLABORATION

Conan O’Brien’s Ride Along with Ice Cube and Kevin Hart
Ellen DeGeneres and Britney Spears’ Mall Mischief
James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke with Adele
Lip Sync Battle with Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum
Saturday Night Live with Alec Baldwin and Kate McKinnon

