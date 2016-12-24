Christmas 2016 — Son’s Gift Brings ‘Angry Grandpa’ Dad To Sobbing Tears

Disclaimer: This video contains mild language. Viewer discretion is advised.

Christmas 2016 will be one to remember for this elderly dad. Of all Christmas gifts, the man never saw this coming.

The elderly guy is known as “Angry Grandpa” on social media. In essence, he portrays the stereotypical image of an “angry old man.” However, it’s reality TV to an extent.

It’s 2016. What isn’t a reality show nowadays, right?

Well, it’s Christmas, and this man’s son — Michael — has set out to make this holiday extra special for Mr. Angry Grandpa.

As the video starts, Michael gives a little background about his father’s past situation.

“When Angry Grandpa was 16 years old, he got his first car,” says the son.

Angry Grandpa’s Car Was Taken

According to Grandpa’s son, he’s had only two items on his bucket list: owning his own house and Michael’s current Christmas gift. You see, the car he had as a teen was a 1955 Chevy Bel Air. Ever since he lost it, it’s been Angry Grandpa’s life goal to get another.

If you don’t know, they’re extremely hard to find — in such an excellent condition anyway.

Michael set up a situation where his dad’s car would be visible. The location? Piggly Wiggly’s parking lot.

On location, as the father and son walk across the lot, Michael gets his father’s attention and points him toward the car. That’s when Angry Grandpa — for the moment — isn’t so angry. You actually see a bit of glee in his eyes.

“How did I not see this?” Grandpa rhetorically asks.

Nostalgia immediately kicks in as he starts to reminisce.

Unfortunately, as it seems, Grandpa has a reason he’s angry this Christmas season. When he was a teen, he didn’t just lose his 1955 Chevy Bel Air.

It was taken.

“I was 16 years old. Just got my driver’s license. I had a job working at Piggly Wiggly. And to get back and forth to work, mom and dad bought me a car. They bought me a ’55 Chevrolet…paid $250 for it. “My sister and her husband were going to California, and my mother took my car away from me. And, she gave it to them, and they gave me the old rag-a** car. On the way to California, they broke down.”

At this point, Angry Grandpa bursts into tears while recalling the story. Instead of his sister calling back home so they could salvage and repair the ’55 Bel Air, his sister decided to just sell it to a junkyard.

The elderly man could barely keep his composure as the thoughts flooded his mind. Angry Grandpa and Michael ended up leaving the 1955 Chevy Bel Air since he couldn’t hold it together.

However, before they left, he took a photo with the Bel Air — possibly part of Christmas memories.

Christmas Surprise For Angry Grandpa

Within the next scenes, you watch the ’55 Bel Air pull into Grandpa’s yard. And, of course, he’s taken by complete surprise.

As you’ll see, Michael carried out his plan to the letter, and Angry Grandpa wasn’t so angry anymore.

So, yeah. Michael gave the ultimate Christmas gift to his dad. As he mentioned in the first video, a lot of haters were against his idea. However, Grandpa’s list has been short for a long time.

And, as you can probably tell by his reaction, it will be a gift he remembers and cherishes for the rest of his life.

All in all, great job, Michael. Angry Grandpa’s Christmas 2016 was the best.

