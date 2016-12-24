Blac Chyna And Rob Kardashian Cuddle Up In Latest SnapChat Post Following Week Of Fighting

It’s a Christmas miracle! Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian have seemingly made up just in time to celebrate their daughter’s first Christmas together. Chyna took to SnapChat Friday night to share a photo of her and Rob while wishing fans a happy holiday. The pair are all smiles as they cozy up for the camera after giving people a look at Dream and all the presents under their tree.

E! News reported on the couple’s reunion as well as shared the sweet SnapChat shot in an article discussing Rob and Chyna’s relationship. The site reported the couple seems to have made up just in time to ring in the holiday with their daughter despite having gone through a very public falling out this past week.

“Despite their blow out fight earlier this week, the couple cozied up on Snapchat together Friday night, getting in the holiday spirit as they prepare to ring in baby Dream Kardashian’s first Christmas.”

Chyna shared photos of Christmas presents for King and Dream, as well as a short video of the baby being rocked and cuddled. She ended her posts with a festive photo of her and Rob as they wished people a happy holiday. Chyna even included the reindeer filter as she and Rob got close for the shot.

Despite rumors Blac Chyna was uninvited from Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas party, it seems the family has made amends. People reported Rob and Chyna almost ended their engagement following the strange Instagram posts and rumors of fighting between the two. The site added the Kardashian family was trying to persuade Rob to end things with the mother of his child.

“After a fight that nearly ended her engagement this past weekend, a source tells People her fiancé Rob Kardashian’s family continues to step away from the roller coaster relationship — and they’re urging him to do the same.”

However, the reports seem to be false as Chyna shared a SnapChat video of all the gifts “grandma Kris” sent for her children. E! News said Jenner seems to have gifted the 1-month-old a beautiful pink play kitchen, according to Chyna’s SnapChat.

“Most notably, Kris Jenner appears to have gifted the one-month-old baby a beautiful, pink toy kitchen set—something the little princess probably won’t get to enjoy until she’s older but exciting nonetheless!”

Rob also took to SnapChat to share videos of Chyna holding baby Dream. He posted a video of Chyna cooing at the baby as she lies across her lap and smiles. Kardashian followed it up with a sweet video of the new mother rocking Dream with the snow falling filter. As E! News reported, the parents look happy despite having had a rough week.

“Rob and Chyna look happy following a rough week.”

UK, IRE & AUS! Watch us welcome baby Dream on @hayuuk or @hayuau. Sign up at www.hayu.com or download the app & watch on the go! A photo posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Dec 22, 2016 at 12:45pm PST

Earlier this week, Rob took to Instagram to apologize for his actions after he publicly declared Chyna had taken baby Dream and left him. He admitted to doing things that embarrassed both him and his family after he was allegedly behind the hack that revealed private messages saying Chyna was only with him for money.

“This weekend I was in an emotional bad place and did some things that embarrassed myself and my family. I apologize and I’m seeking help to deal with my flaws/issues.”

While the alleged messages by Chyna make it appear as if the couple is not truly in love, their actions prove otherwise. Despite all the drama, Rob and Chyna are still acting as if they’re together and working on their relationship. This fact lends itself to rumors that the whole Instagram hack, fighting, and subsequent breakup was merely a publicity stunt designed to get more viewers for the Rob & Chyna Baby Special.

USA Today quoted Kardashian as he blatantly stated the ordeal was not a publicity stunt despite it’s suspicious timing just days before the special was set to air.

“And this isn’t for some ratings, this is my real life.”

While there are still rumors circulating the past week’s events, there’s no arguing with the proof both Rob and Chyna posted on SnapChat that they’re at least amicable for the holidays.

[Featured Image by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images]