Armed Tacoma Officers Kicked Out Of The Cheesecake Factory, Restaurant Apologizes

The Cheesecake Factory has offered their apologies after six armed Washington state DOC officers were kicked out of a local restaurant.

Washington State Corrections Officer Miriam Nichols posted a message to Facebook on Tuesday, December 20, recalling the incident when she and five or her co-workers were asked to leave The Cheesecake Factory because they were carrying their weapons.

“I am local law enforcement and 5 coworkers and I were told to leave by the general manager, Will, of your Tacoma Mall location, because 3 of us were wearing our badge, gun and were visibly identifiable as on duty law enforcement,” Nickols wrote in the post which has now been shared over 600 times, and prompted many Facebook users to declare a boycott against the company.

“We were told the guns are not allowed whether you are law enforcement or not, they are not welcome. Everyone in our party were extremely upset at the lack of support we received at this location. One of our group members informed her husband who immediately contacted the establishment and was eventually routed to Will who told him that corporate has a strict no gun policy and that no person carrying a firearm, to include on duty law enforcement, were not welcome to eat there. When we walked in, no one in our group saw any sign that said no firearms allowed.”

According to KOMO News, the manager was polite when asking the officers to leave, and kept apologizing for their policy. He said they could stay, but could not have their weapons. Because Miriam rarely goes without her gun, she and the rest of the group decided to dine elsewhere.

It was later revealed in a statement from The Cheesecake Factory corporate headquarters that officers are allowed to carry their weapons when dining in their restaurant, and the Tacoma managers were not properly informed on the restaurant’s policies.

“Our policy is to allow uniformed and identified law enforcement officials to possess their service weapons on our premises. To the extent that there was a miscommunication of our policy, we sincerely apologize.”

The Cheesecake Factory also offered an apology to Nichols directly on her Facebook page.

“Miriam, our policy is to allow uniformed and identified law enforcement officials to possess their service weapons on our premises,” the company wrote. “To the extent that there was a miscommunication of our policy, we sincerely apologize.”

I discussed this on air last month. Store-wide policy. @Cheesecake not a safe place for fam, employs no security. https://t.co/7AnIK5iBft — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) December 23, 2016

Miriam later responded to the restaurant for reaching out to her and apologizing for what took place, and trying to make it right.

“Cheesecake Factory has contacted our headquarters and communications division and they are working on reaching out to all officers involved to rectify the situation,” she explained. “They have stated that the manager in question was misinformed of the policy and as such, mishandled the situation completely. They have stated their policy is TO ALLOW and WELCOME law enforcement on or off duty, carry firearms concealed or open carry into their establishment. Thank you Cheesecake Factory for reaching out and making it right.”

Of All The Restaurants????!!! Cheesecake Factory Kicks Out Police Officers In Uniform! https://t.co/yDUn544zes —????Wayne Dupree (@WayneDupreeShow) December 23, 2016

“It was a misunderstanding, and they’re rectifying that situation. [Cheesecake Factory] actually support law enforcement officers being in their restaurant and having their service weapons on them,” DOC spokesman Jeremy Barclay said.

What do you think about the armed officers being asked to leave The Cheesecake Factory? Do you think the restaurant’s apology was enough? Leave your comments below.

[Featured Image by City of Angels/Shutterstock.com]