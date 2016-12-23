Watch Solemn Mass Of Christmas Eve In Rome With Pope Francis Live Stream From St. Peter’s Basilica, EWTN Midnight Services, Prayer, And More [Video]

Christmas Eve is nearly here and that means it’s time for Pope Francis to address the world from Rome with the Solemn Mass of Christmas Eve. Also known as the “midnight mass,” the midnight mass from Rome begins much earlier than midnight. You may watch Pope Francis live streaming online in the video player above, beginning at 3:30 p.m., ET on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2016. The Solemn Mass of Christmas Eve will last two hours and Pope Francis will celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ from St. Peter’s Basilica. Viewers around the world may tune in and watch the live stream free. You may see other videos from Pope Francis to the general audience in the video player below.

In addition to the Vatican live streaming feed above, EWTN will also air many specials, devotionals, prayers, and meditations. EWTN will simultaneously stream the Solemn Mass of Christmas Eve, or the Midnight Mass with Pope Francis, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Following the live service, they will air several television specials including the Joy of Music, Path of the Messiah, The Church and the Poor, Mother Angelica Live, Life is Worth Living, and the Holy Rosary. Those programs conclude the scheduled television and pre-recorded shows for their Christmas Eve broadcasts.

Beginning at 10 p.m., EWTN will stream live from the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C. From 10 p.m. to 10:30, EWTN will air Choral Meditations on the Nativity, followed by the Solemn Mass of Christmas Eve, also held at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C. The Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception is accepting online prayer requests or prayer intentions that they will then pray over during their Christmas Novena.

You can watch the Solemn Mass on Christmas Eve with Choral Meditations on the Nativity featuring the Basilica Choir and Orchestra streaming live online in the video player below, beginning at 10 p.m. ET.

EWTN has a full schedule of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day programming planned. You may see EWTN’s Christmas schedule here. You can watch EWTN streaming live online here.

Following the Solemn Mass of Christmas Eve, at 12:30 a.m., EWTN will air The Promise. The Promise will look at the Gospel story and events foretelling the arrival of Jesus Christ, the Annunciation, and his birth. Following the Promise, there will be another midnight mass. This mass will be from the Holy Land and will air from 1 a.m until 4 a.m. The midnight mass will celebrate the Feast of the Incarnation.

Following the midnight mass will be another airing of the Solemn Mass of Christmas Eve with Pope Francis from St. Peter’s Basilica. That will air from 4 a.m. until 6 a.m. At 6 a.m., EWTN, as well as Pope Francis, will return to live streaming as the pope will deliver the Christmas message and Urbi et Orbi (an apostolic blessing to Rome and the world) live from St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City. The Urbi et Orbi message will last approximately half an hour. You can watch Pope Francis deliver his Christmas message to Rome and the world in the video player below that will go live on Christmas Day.

With live streaming videos, viewers have the choice of watching Christmas Eve midnight mass on apps, their mobile devices, computers, and more. Those who are away from their television sets will find plenty of ways to worship and celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. Additionally, EWTN will replay the masses and after Pope Francis delivers the Christmas message, the full videos will be available to watch on YouTube. Just check the video player in the middle above, and the Solemn Mass of Christmas Eve, along with the Urbi et Orbi videos will automatically update to the playlist.

In addition to the Catholic masses that will air, NBC will stream a Christmas Eve mass from 11:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. The NBC Christmas Eve Mass will take the place of Saturday Night Live on Dec. 24.

[Featured Image by Franco Origlia/Getty Images]