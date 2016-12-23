Video Game Releases For 2017: ‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild,’ ‘Gran Turismo Sport,’ ‘Uncharted: The Lost Legacy’ Among The Most Anticipated And Rumored Titles We Know About

There are bound to be a lot of video games released in 2017, and as always there will be the ones which everybody buys immediately, and the ones which fly under the radar. Sometimes a new release will surprise you, like Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor did, and some will let you down, like the PC port of Batman: Arkham Knight.

Activision and Ubisoft usually have a new Call of Duty and Assassin’s Creed, respectively. However, both recently attempted to stop that trend in order to put more work into recent releases, such as COD: Infinite Warfare. AC: Empire, as it’s currently being named, could be delayed into 2018, says IGN.

We can probably expect both to be released sometime in the September to November window of 2018 to grab Holiday shopper money if they are delayed.

Other confirmed video game releases for 2017 include Gran Turismo, Marvel Vs Capcom, Metal Gear, Star Wars: Battlefront, The Legend of Zelda, Injustice, and Uncharted. VG247 has a complete list, including some welcome follow-ups and some you probably don’t know anything about.

January

Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Future Tone (PS4) – January 10

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 (PS4) – January 12

Rise & Shine (PC, Xbox One) – January 13

Pit People (PC, Xbox One) early access – January 13

Fate/EXTELLA: The Umbral Star (PS4, Vita) – January 17

Gravity Rush 2 (PS4) – January 18 (EU), January 20 (U.S.)

Dragon Quest 8: Journey of the Cursed King (3DS) – January 20

Tales of Berseria (PC, PS4) – January 24/27

Resident Evil 7 (PC, PS4, PSVR, Xbox One) – January 24

Memoranda (PC) – January 25

Disgaea 2 (PC) – January 31

Dynasty Warriors: Godseekers (PS4, Vita) – January 31

Divide (PS4) – January 31

Hitman: The Complete First Season (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – January 31

Yakuza 0 (PS4) – January 2017

February

Nights of Azure (PC) – February 7

Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book (PC) – February 7

Nioh (PS4) – February 7 North America, February 8 EU, February 9 UK

For Honor (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – February 14

Sniper Elite 4 (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – February 14

Halo Wars 2 (PC, Xbox One) – February 21

Lego Worlds (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – February 21

Ys Origin (PS4, Vita) – February 21

Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4) – February 28 U.S./March 1 EU, UK

Torment: Tides of Numenera (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – February 28

Aaero (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – February

Night in the Woods (PC) – February

March

Ghost Recon: Wildlands (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – March 7

Nier: Automata (PS4) – March 7 North America/March 10 EU

Star Trek: Bridge Crew (PSVR, Rift, Vive) – March 14

Danganronpa 1&2 Reload (PS4) – March 14 NA, March 17 EU

Troll and I (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – March 21

Dreamfall Chapters (PS4, Xbox One) – March 24

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix (PS4) – March 28

MLB The Show 17 (PS4) – March 28

Nintendo Switch console launch – March

Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 (PC, Xbox One) – March

Routine (PC) – March

April

Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – April 4

Persona 5 (PS4) – April 4

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – April 7

Yooka-Laylee (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – April 11

SUDA51’s The Silver Case remaster (PS4) – April 18 North America/April 21 EU

Dragon Quest Heroes 2 (PS4) – April 25 North America/April 28 EU

Quarter One

Outlast 2 (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – Q1 2017

South Park: The Fractured But Whole (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – Q1 2017

The Fall Part 2: Unbound (PS4) – Q1 2017

Syberia 3 (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – Q1 2017

Styx: Shards of Darkness (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – Q1 2017

Everspace – full release (PC, Xbox One) – Q1 2017

The Wild Eight (PC, Xbox One) – Q1 2017

Black the Fall (PC, consoles) – Q1 2017

Friday the 13th: The Game – (PC) – early 2017

Hollow Knight: Beneath and Beyond – (PC, Wii U) – early 2017

NeuroVoider (PS4, Xbox One) – early 2017

Mirage: Arcane Warfare (PC) – early 2017

Robo Recall (PC Oculus Rift) – early 2017

Shadow Warrior 2 (PS4, Xbox One) – early 2017

Verdun – (Xbox One) – early 2017

Strafe (PC, PS4) – early 2016

Impact Winter (PC) – early 2017

Victor Vran (PS4, Xbox One) – early 2017

Tekken 7 (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – early 2017

The Church in the Darkness (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – early 2017

Vikings – Wolves of Midgard (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – early 2017

Mass Effect: Andromeda (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – early 2017

Blackwood Crossing (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – early 2017

Hand of Fate 2 (PC, PS4) – early 2017

Megaton Rainfall (PS4, PSVR) – early 2017

Old Time Hockey (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – early 2017

Quarter Two

Lego City Undercover (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One) – Spring 2017

Little Nightmares (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – Spring 2017

Get Even (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – Spring 2017

Sonic Mania (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – Spring 2017

Gorogoa (iOS, PC) – Spring 2017

What Remains of Edith Finch (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – Spring 2017

Toukiden 2 (PS4) – Spring 2017

Cuphead (PC, Xbox One) – mid 2017

Celeste (PC, PS4) – mid 2017

Agony (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – Q2 2017

Arktika.1 (PC Oculus Rift) – Q2 2017

Gas Guzzlers Extreme – (PS4) – Q2 2017

Elite: Dangerous – (PS4) – Q2 2017

Valkyria Revolution – (PS4, Vita, Xbox One) – Q2 2017

Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles – (PC, PS4) – Q2 2017

Fallen Legion – (PS4, Vita) – first half 2017

Summer and Later Releases

Hello Neighbor (PC) – Summer 2017

Wipeout Omega Collection (PS4) – Summer 2017

Yakuza Kiwami (PS4) – Summer 2017

Berserk (Omega Force IP) (PC, PS4, Vita) – Autumn 2017

Project Sonic (PC, PS4, Switch) – Holiday 2017

Cultist Simulator (PC, tablets) – Halloween 2017

Rock of Ages 2 – (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – Winter 2017

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – second half 2017

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – late 2017

Scalebound (PC, Xbox One)

Ace Combat 7 (PS4, PSVR) – 2017

Sea of Thieves (PC, Xbox One)

Agents of Mayhem (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Crackdown 3 (Xbox One)

Detroit: Become Human (PS4)

Rising Storm 2: Vietnam (PC)

Call of Cthulhu: The Official Video Game (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy (1-3 remasters) (PS4)

Overkill’s The Walking Dead (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Frozen Synapse 2 (PC)

Frostpunk (PC)

Nier: Automata (PC)

Gwent: The Witcher Card Game (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Knack 2 (PS4)

Hellblade (PC, PS4)

The Culling full release (PC)

Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord (PC)

Farpoint (PSVR)

The Elder Scrolls: Legends (PC, iOS, Android)

LawBreakers (PC)

Rime (PC, PS4)

Hob (PC, PS4)

Neopolis (PC, PS4)

Vane (PS4)

PaRappa the Rapper Remastered (PS4)

LocoRoco Remastered (PS4)

Patapon Remastered (PS4)

Nex Machina (PS4)

Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom (PS4)

Dreadnought (PC, PS4)

Full Throttle Remastered (PC, PS4)

Absolver (PC, PS4)

Move or Die (PS4)

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (Uncharted 4 standalone DLC) (PS4)

Windjammers (PS4, Vita)

Omen of Sorrow (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Games of Glory (PC, PS4)

Polybius (PS VR)

Below (PC, Xbox One)

Space Hulk: Deathwing (PS4, Xbox One)

Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Dauntless (PC)

Surf World Series (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Mobile)

The Signal From Tölva (PC)

Nidhogg 2 (PC, PS4)

Dino Frontier (PS VR)

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony (PS4, Vita)

Osiris: New Dawn (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Lone Echo (PC, Oculus Rift)

State of Decay 2 (PC, Xbox One)

Lady Layton: The Millionaire Ariadone’s Conspiracy (3DS)

Gran Turismo Sport (PS4)

Pyre (PC, PS4)

Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age (PS4)

Need for Speed title (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Rain World (PC, PS4)

Star Wars: Battlefront 2 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Dawn of War 3 (PC)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4, Xbox One)

Seasons of Heaven (Switch)

Fe (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Sea of Solitude (PC)

Days Gone (PS4)

Injustice 2 (PS4, Xbox One)

Phantom Dust Remaster (Xbox One)

Tokyo 42 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

The Last of Us Part 2 (PS4)

Death Stranding (PS4)

God of War (PS4)

Spider-Man game from Insomniac (PS4)

Metal Gear Survive (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Fallout 4 VR (HTC Vive)

Doom VR (HTC Vive)

Quake Champions (PC)

Vampyr (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Raiders of the Broken Planet (PC, PS4)

Prey (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance (PC, PS4)

Sundered (PC, PS4)

Dragon Quest 11 (3DS, Switch, PS4) Japan

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Wii U, Switch)

[Featured Image by lassedesignen / Shutterstock.com]