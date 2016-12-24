Christmas Eve Hours For Walmart, Target, Kohl’s, Best Buy And Other Stores Open Late

The time has come to hunt down the stores with Christmas Eve hours open late enough for you to get those last minute ingredients and gifts, even as your options have grown relatively thin as December 24 (and 25) have inched closer.

Thankfully, the traditions of American consumerism and procrastination will be held high this year, as usual, for a large number of chain retailers, including Walmart, Target, Best Buy and Kohl’s — all of which will remain open until at least 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, though none of which will be open on December 25 itself.

Kohl’s will be polishing off a 107-hour 24/7 marathon that kicked off on Tuesday, something that was par for the course for many Walmart stores until 2015 — when the massive retailer began shuttering down its “always open” status to just a few select cities. Since then, the world’s largest department store has slimmed down its holiday schedule. It now powers down the registers hours before its main competitors Target and Kmart.

Walmart Chief Coordinating Officer Judith McKenna released a video statement saying that the company’s famous “roll back” was hitting its hours of service out of respect for its employees.

“Our associates work hard all year to make this holiday season special for our customers, and we appreciate what they do every day. We also know that getting home on Christmas Eve to spend time with families is important. That’s why this year we’ll be closing at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.”

Still, if you’re not a fan of any of these major stores, there will be plenty of smaller chains open on Christmas Eve. Trader Joe’s, Publix and Wegmans — the current top 3 rated grocery stores in the nation — will be open until at least 6 p.m. as well.



Christmas Eve Store Hours

Albertsons – 9 p.m.

Aldi – 4 p.m.

Apple Store – 6 p.m.

Barnes and Noble – 6 p.m.

Bed, Bath & Beyond – 6 p.m.

Best Buy – 6 p.m.

Big Lots – 10 p.m.

Costco – 5 p.m.

Dollar Tree – 7 p.m.

Dillard’s – 6 p.m.

Giant-Landover – 7 p.m.

Giant-Carlisle – 6 p.m.

6 p.m. H-E-B – 8 p.m.

Kmart – 10 p.m.

Kohl’s – 6 p.m.

Lowe’s – 6 p.m.

Macy’s – 6 p.m.

Meijer – 7 p.m.

Old Navy – 7 p.m.

Publix – 7 p.m.

REI – 9 p.m.

Rite-Aid – 7 p.m.

Safeway – 8 p.m.

Target – 10 p.m.

Toys R Us – 9 p.m.

Trader Joe’s – 6 p.m.

Walmart – 6 p.m.

Wegmans – 6 p.m.

Whole Foods – 8 p.m.

It’s also important to note that Christmas Eve does fall on a Saturday this year. While the majority of retailers will be open, places like your local post office are worth giving call to make sure that they will still be making themselves available for your needs.

Christmas Eve hours remain a source of contention year after year as consumers demand more time to get their holiday shopping done and employees fight to get time at home with their families. Some stores even brave the bad PR to open on Christmas Day itself, among them Starbucks, as well as a host of major pharmacies like CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreen’s. For groceries, Safeway and Albertsons will have a few locations open across the country.

Inquisitr also, of course, strongly recommends calling your location to assure that Christmas Eve hours are the same for the stores open late in your area, though you are pretty safe with major nationwide spots like Walmart, Target, Kohl’s and Best Buy.

