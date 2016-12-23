Ivanka Trump JetBlue Fracas Proves How Strong-Minded And Different From Her Father She Is [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Thea Conrad and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The Ivanka Trump JetBlue fracas is currently getting a lot of attention, though not because of anything she did, per se, but because of what the man who confronted her and others like him are doing.

Though all this furor towards Mrs. Trump’s father and family may be uber annoying to her, Ivanka’s proving to the world that she has a strong, level head on her shoulders, and despite being her father’s daughter, she lacks the sometimes inflammatory knee-jerk reactions of the president-elect.

The Ivanka Trump JetBlue episode happened on Thursday when Brooklyn attorney Dan Goldstein waylaid Donald Trump’s first-born daughter aboard a JetBlue flight to San Francisco as she, her husband, and her children sat in coach patiently waiting for people to board the plane.

That’s right, Ivanka Trump was sitting in the second class cabin on a commercial flight when everyone knows she does not have to settle for such conditions.

Once Goldstein realized he’d be sitting in close proximity to not just one Trump, but a whole bunch of Trumps, he wasn’t happy, and he wanted to let everyone know how truly disgruntled he was, so he proceeded to make a fool out of himself in front of a plane full of people by shaming a very calm and collected Ivanka Trump.

He told her, “Your father is ruining the country.” Dan then raised his voice and said, “Why is she on our flight? She should be flying private!”

Drama was added to the Ivanka Trump JetBlue scene when Goldstein’s husband, Matt Lasner, tweeted, “Ivanka and Jared at JFK T5, flying commercial. My husband chasing them down to harass them,” about an hour before the confrontation, and after Goldstein doled out his displeasure towards Mrs. Trump inside the plane, Lasner tweeted, “My husband expressed his displeasure in a calm tone, JetBlue staff overheard, and they kicked us off.”

That is JetBlue’s right, is it not?

Ivanka reportedly ignored Goldstein’s comments and questions and was forced to try and distract her kids from the distraught man.

Following the Ivanka Trump JetBlue incident, it didn’t take long for Lasner to nix his Twitter account, but he probably didn’t do it soon enough, because as soon as word got out about the occurrence, pro-Trump Twitter users combed his timeline and took screen shots of some of his more radical posts.

Matt is a very outspoken member of the anti-Trump community, and his tweets alone paint a portrait of a man with radical leftist tendencies.

For example, Lasner expressed his displeasure at seeing a young man wearing a “Reagan, Bush” campaign shirt from the 1984 election by tweeting, “Seeing this walking out of @packercollegiate this morning made seriously ill. It’s disgusting that teenagers might find this amusing. As far as I’m concerned it’s hate speech. #idontheartthe80s.”

A witness to Dan Goldstein’s Ivanka Trump JetBlue meltdown allegedly claimed that Ivanka had told a member of the flight crew that she did not wish for the episode to turn into “a thing,” nor did she want the men to be kicked off the flight.

Despite Ivanka’s desire to keep things from getting too heated, the brief rumpus has become an international story and the gay couple did get escorted off the plane. Goldstein and Lasner were able to book a different flight and Ivanka’s family ended up taking a private jet to their destination.

In addition to the Ivanka Trump JetBlue fracas, the president-elect’s oldest daughter is feeling the impact of unhappy, Trump-trolling Americans by way of her product line. Amazon reviewers are doing their best to give her business a beating as they leave skewering reviews of both Ivanka and and her merchandise, according to NBC News.

“Virtually every Ivanka Trump product on Amazon has at least one scathing review designed as a barb against the businesswoman, particularly as she relates to her father’s political agenda.”

But wait, there’s more. Artists of the artwork Ivanka decorates her home with are demanding she remove their work from her walls, reports Bloomberg, and they’ve even formed a network, Halt Action Group, for this very purpose.

On their main page, Halt Action Group features a gorgeous, glowing photo of Mrs. Trump with the message, “Dear Ivanka, we need to talk about your dad.” Below that, it reads, “Ivanka, It’s (sic) not okay!”

“Dear Ivanka, “Racism, anti-Semitism, misogyny, and homophobia are not acceptable anywhere—least of all in the White House. “Steve Bannon has no place in the White House. Jeff Sessions has no place in the White House. Talk of a Muslim registry has no place in the White House. “Hate has no place in the White House. “We refuse to ‘wait and see’. We look to you as the voice of reason.”

As artists, they do not get to choose who buys their work. Are they really so intolerant as to keep their artwork from those with different political viewpoints? If so, perhaps they should choose another career.

The Ivanka Trump JetBlue occurrence is a perfect example of Ivanka’s level of maturity and resoluteness. She is not making a big deal about all the backlash she’s receiving, despite how unfair it is. This level-headed attitude may be just what Donald Trump needs to neutralize the fire that burns within. We should be admiring Ivanka, not stomping all over her.

[Featured Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]