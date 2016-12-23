Stores Open Late Christmas Eve: Best Buy, Target, Toys R Us, Walmart, Other Stores Open For Last-Minute Gift Shoppers

What time do stores close on Christmas Eve? Whether you need to buy a few last-minute gifts or are just getting started on your holiday shopping, many stores are extending their holiday hours as late as 10 p.m. on Saturday night.

Walmart, Target, Costco, Toys R Us, Kohl’s, Macy’s, Best Buy, and other popular retail stores are all open on December 24, but some retailers will be closing earlier than others.

Readers can find a sizable list of Christmas Eve closing times below so they can plan their route, get their shopping done, and get home to start wrapping. And if you are preparing Christmas dinner and need to make a mad dash to the supermarket, we’ve got you covered with a list of closing times for popular grocery stores across the U.S., as well as info on stores that are open on Christmas Day.

And for shoppers who need to get in and out of stores as quickly as possible, Deal News reported that nine major retailers are offering Christmas Eve pickup for orders placed online including Target, Walmart, Apple, Best Buy, Bed, Bath & Beyond, Macy’s, Nordstrom, and Pier One. Cutoff times for ordering vary by store, but all orders must be placed by Friday, December 23 to qualify for December 24 pickup.

Last-minute holiday shoppers can expect crowded parking lots and long lines at big-box stores and malls across the nation as we enter into the frantic final hours of holiday shopping. Although many stores have been staying open until as late as midnight in the days leading up to Christmas, WWLP reports that most Kohl’s stores have been open 24 hours a day since Tuesday and Toys R Us will stay open for 39 hours straight from 6 a.m. on December 23 until 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Is Walmart open late on Christmas Eve?

Holiday shoppers who are hoping to make Walmart their last stop on Christmas Eve will be disappointed to find out that the retailer is closing two hours earlier than last year. According to CNN Money, all Walmart stores will be closing at 6 p.m. on Saturday night in an effort to help employees spend more time with their families.

Christmas Eve Closing Times — Retail Stores and Grocery Stores

Albertson’s – 9 p.m.

Apple Store – 6 p.m.

Barnes and Noble – 6 p.m.

Bed, Bath & Beyond – 6 p.m.

Best Buy – 6 p.m.

Big Lots – 10 p.m.

Dollar Tree – 7 p.m.

Dillard’s – 6 p.m.

H-E-B – 8 p.m.

Kmart – 10 p.m.

Kohl’s – 6 p.m.

Lowe’s – 6 p.m.

Macy’s – 6 p.m.

Meijer – 7 p.m.

Old Navy – 7 p.m.

Publix – 7 p.m.

REI – 9 p.m.

Rite-Aid – 7 p.m.

Target – 10 p.m.

Toys R Us – 9 p.m.

Trader Joe’s – 6 p.m.

Walmart – 6 p.m.

Whole Foods – 8 p.m.

Note: Store hours may vary by location

Stores Open Christmas Day

If you stores have closed by the time you get around to doing your shopping, you don’t have to show up at your relative’s house empty-handed. A few stores will be open on Christmas Day, but you may be limited to buying candy, gift cards, and lottery tickets — and those are all great gifts, especially if the recipient cashes in on millions thanks to the Powerball ticket your bought them.

Many convenience stores and pharmacies including 7-11, Speedway, CVS, Walgreens, and Cumberland Farms will be open on Sunday. Hours vary, but some stores are open 24-hours.

And there’s a big surprise for anyone who needs groceries — The Balance reports that Albertson’s stores will be open 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Restaurants open Christmas Day

According to a previous report by the Inquisitr, a number of restaurants will be open on Christmas Day and that’s good news for folks who don’t want to cook. Although the always-popular Cracker Barrel will close at 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve and remain closed on Christmas, there are other options for cheap holiday dinners including Golden Corral and Hometown Buffet.

