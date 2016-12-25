Jill Duggar Spends Christmas With Pregnant Jessa, Ben, And Baby Seewald, Husband Derick Dillard Quiet In The Duggars’ Video

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard released the news about their second baby just before Christmas, but the Counting On couple shared the spotlight with another couple, Jessa and Ben Seewald. The Duggars are only a year apart, which means that they have followed each other in various life patterns. This Christmas, they got to enjoy not just each other, but their families as they look forward to 2017.

Check out Ben Seewald, Derick Dillard, and baby Spurgeon sharing warmth and creating memories this holiday season.

Spurgie just #chillin with Uncle @derickdillard A photo posted by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Dec 24, 2016 at 6:10pm PST

With Jessa already 34 weeks pregnant and Jill having just announced the fact that she is three months into the pregnancy of her second baby, this Christmas must have been one for the books as the Duggar sisters focus on their own families.

The 25-year-old mother timed the announcement of her second pregnancy right before Christmas and also after her first trimester. Knowing how miscarriages happen most often in the first 10 weeks of pregnancy, it was smart and responsible of Jill to withhold the good news to her fans until everything settled.

“Words can not describe how excited we all are that God has blessed us with another precious gift,” Jill and Derick wrote on their family blog. “We are eager for another sweet Dillard baby to join our lives come July, and we know Israel will be a great big brother. Don’t forget to check back here often for updates on our family and our ministry and remember to tune in Counting On on TLC as this pregnancy unfolds! We are so excited!!!”

The post was filled with unbridled enthusiasm and excitement for the new baby, but in the video, Derick Dillard only spoke a few words. Jill and Derick appeared with her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, who held their first son in their arms. They congratulated the younger couple and asked them various questions that Counting On fans must be dying to get answered.

Throughout the video, Jill was answering questions with much enthusiasm, smiling from ear to ear, but Derick remained quiet by his wife’s side. The only thing that he said in the entire video was, “three months,” when Jill asked him how long she has been pregnant.

Check out the Dillards making the important announcement on their family blog.

Check out our exciting announcement at www.dillardfamily.com A photo posted by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Dec 20, 2016 at 6:59am PST

While Jill got engaged, married, and had a baby first, this time, Jessa may be able to teach her sister a thing or two about having a second baby. Jessa is expecting her second child this January and may be able to give her sister tips and advice about going forward with her second pregnancy.

One thing is for sure, the Duggars love to spend time as a family together. Christmas was not the only time that the Duggars united under one roof. Over Thanksgiving weekend, they gathered in the Ozarks to enjoy the late fall weather.

“Thanksgiving is such a wonderful holiday,” the Duggars wrote on Facebook. “It’s a beautiful day spent with family, food we love and most of all it is a poignant reminder of the many blessings our lives enjoy, for which we should be thankful. This year for Thanksgiving, we spent a few days together with our family in a cabin in the beautiful Ozark Mountains. We’ve laughed together, cooked together, sang together, told fun family stories, played with kids and bounced babies. It’s been a wonderful family time.”

Do you think Jill and Jessa will have more pictures to upload on their Instagram page from their Christmas celebrations? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]