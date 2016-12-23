‘Destiny’: Xur’s Exotic Goods For Dec. 23 Turns Scrooge

Christmas weekend has arrived in Destiny. While The Dawning event brings holiday cheer to the Tower, Xûr has put on his Scrooge hat. The mysterious vendor is selling below average Exotic wares and mistakenly left Exotic Shards out of his inventory.

Bungie Community Manager Cozmo23 confirmed the lack of Exotic Shards in Xûr’s offerings this week is a mistake in a Reddit post. He stated the development team is looking into it, but past mix ups with the vendors inventory were not fixed until the following appearance by Xûr.

This weekend, Xûr can be found across from the Speaker in the Tower North. Simply head to the left when you first spawn in the Tower, and you’ll find him standing in front of a large, round door across from the speaker’s entrance. Here’s where you can find him on the Tower map.

Xûr and his items will only be available in Destiny through Sunday morning. He will be gone as soon as the clock strikes 4 a.m. ET/1 a.m. PT.

Exotic Gear on Sale

Name Type Stats Cost T12 Empyrean Bellicose Titan Helmet 41 (60) Intellect /

44 (63) Strength 13 Strange Coins 92% Knucklehead Radar Hunter Helmet 40 (59) Intellect /

43 (62) Strength 13 Strange Coins 90% The Ram Warlock Helmet 55 (80) Discipline /

53 (78) Strength 13 Strange Coins 84% Plan C Fusion Rifle 23 Strange Coins Legacy Engram Helmet 29 Strange Coins

Curios

Name Type Cost Plasma Drive Legendary Vehicle Upgrade 23 Strange Coins Stealth Drive Legendary Vehicle Upgrade 23 Strange Coins Heavy Ammo Synthesis Ammo Synthesis 10-pack 3 Strange Coins Heavy Ammo Synthesis Ammo Synthesis 10-pack 1 Strange Coin Glass Needles Resets Exotic Stats 3-pack 3 Strange Coins

Material Exchange

Name Type Cost Motes of Light Consumable 2 Strange Coins Exotic Shard Material 7 Strange Coins

For those wondering what to get, here are a few helpful hints.

Plan C

Plan C is one of the better Fusion Rifles in the game due to its stability and quick charge time. It’s a gimme during activities with Arc Burn active and is an excellent option in the Crucible. Its perks include bonus accuracy to hip fire, reduced charge time, and fast equip/charge time after swapping weapons.

Empyrean Bellicose

Aside from being a cool-looking Titan helmet in Destiny, Empyrean Bellicose has a deceptively beneficial suite of perks, even if it may not be a top-tier piece. The main perk, “Antigrav Thrusters,” allows Titans to hover in the air while aiming. The other half of that perk gives a melee recharge whean picking up Orbs of Light, which synergizes well with the different Titan subclass melee abilities.

The random perk rolls give “Ashes to Assets” and “Second Thoughts” in the third column for more Super Energy from grenade kills and Special Weapon kills against minions. “Better Already” is the final column perk to start shield recovery immediately on when an Orb of Light is picked up.

The evenly split 60 Intellect / 63 Strength stat roll is the best of the armor offered this week, putting the Empyrean Bellicose at 92 percent of T12. Still, Destiny players will either want to skip for a better helmet or re-roll.

Knucklehead Radar

The “Sensor Pack” perk for Knucklehead Radar is still the main draw since it keeps the radar up while aiming down the sights of a primary weapon. This is most useful in PVP to keep up awareness of enemies, while use in PVE is limited to the most hectic encounters. The other set perk is “Infusion” to replenish health when picking up Orbs of Light.

The optional perk gives a choice between “Inverse Shadow” to gain increased Super energy from killing minions in PVE and “Hands On” to gain bonus Super energy from melee kills on minions. The third column perk is “Better Already” to start shield recovery immediately by picking up Orbs of Light.

Knucklehead Radar has a solid set of perks this week but a below average stat roll with the 59 Intellect and 62 Strength split. This is 90 percent of the coveted Tier 12 roll, which means a re-roll or skip is in order.

The Ram

Bungie gave The Ram a bit of a nerf for Year Two, but it’s still an incredibly useful helmet to turn Warlocks into tanks in both Crucible and PVE activities. The “Strength of the Ram” perk not only gives extra Armor, but also activates Voidwalker’s Life Steal ability on every melee hit. This Helmet still stacks well with the Sunsinger’s Flamestrike Overshield, as well.

The optional perks offer up a choice between “Hands-On” and “Heavy Lifting” for bonus Super energy either from melee kills or Heavy Weapon Kills. The final column perk is “Infusion” to replenish health when you pick up an Orb of Light.

The Ram easily has the worst stat roll of the week at 84 percent Tier 12 distribution. Skip if the helmet is already in your Destiny collection or re-roll if you want to add.

[Featured Image by Bungie; all table information via Destiny]