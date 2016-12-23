Breaking: Hijacked Libyan Plane Lands In Malta

Reports are surfacing of a possible hijacking situation onboard an Afriqiyah Airways jet. The Airbus A320 departed from the Libyan city of Sebha at 10:10 am Friday local time bound for Tripoli but has been forced to divert to Malta.

Initial reports suggest that the plane is carrying 111 passengers and 7 crew members. Times of Malta have reported that there are two suspected hijackers onboard the aircraft who claim to be in possession of a hand grenade.

The hijackers have announced that they are willing to release all passengers aside from the crew if authorities comply with their demands. While the hijackers have yet to make these demands known, it is understood they are Gaddafi loyalists – a group that have been held responsible for much of the ongoing violence in Libya since the initial civil war in 2011.

Prime Minister of Malta Joseph Muscat has tweeted of the situation.

Informed of potential hijack situation of a #Libya internal flight diverted to #Malta. Security and emergency operations standing by -JM — Joseph Muscat (@JosephMuscat_JM) December 23, 2016

A spokesperson for Prime Minister Muscat has advised the Minister has conducted talks with Libyan Prime Minister Faez al Serraj over the handling of the situation.

According to sources at the scene in Malta, the aircraft has landed safely and emergency services including military personnel have been dispatched and have stationed themselves several hundred meters away from the plane. At this stage no one has been seen entering or exiting the aircraft. The plane’s engines are reported to be still running 45 minutes after it landed. Malta International Airport have confirmed on Twitter that there has been an “unlawful interference” at the airport.

MIA confirms there is an unlawful interference at the airport.Emergency teams dispatched.Visit https://t.co/Lf8i8e8s6L for flight info. — Maltairport (@Maltairport) December 23, 2016

According to the Times of Malta, all inbound and outbound flights from Malta International Airport have been diverted or cancelled as a precaution.

This article will be updated as the story develops.