’16 And Pregnant’ Star Valerie Fairman Dead: Tributes From Co-Stars Pour In

16 and Pregnant stars Farrah Abraham and Jenelle Evans have paid tribute to co-star Valerie Fairman following reports of her death.

Fairman, famous for her appearance on Season 2 of reality show 16 and Pregnant, has been found dead due to a suspected overdose.

“Rest Easy Angel. #RIPValerie my heart is heavy and my prayers go out to your family and Nevaeh,” Jenelle wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of them smiling at the camera.

Farrah also took to Instagram to pay tribute to her friend, saying how she “was deeply saddened” by her loss and sending prayers to Valerie’s seven-year-old daughter.

“I feel so heartfelt with sadness of the struggles Valerie was going through I deeply am saddened by this tragedy and I wish that others around Valerie could have helped her and I pray nothing but protection, love and peace to her daughter through this very confusing holiday time,” Farrah Abraham wrote.

“Only 23 we lost a very beautiful young mom with the world ahead of her. Surround yourself with other who will truly care and be a great influence be careful,” she added.

16 and Pregnant star Valerie Fairman, 23, has been found at a friend’s house on Wednesday in Coatesville, Pennsylvania. Her family told TMZ that she died of an accidental overdose.

TMZ reports that Valerie Fairman’s death occurred while she was visiting friends in Pennsylvania. When a friend noticed that Valerie wasn’t responding from inside the bathroom after she repeatedly called for her, she broke down the door to find her unresponsive.

Toxicology tests are to be administered on Val to confirm the cause of her death.

Her seven-year-old daughter Nevaeh was not in her custody at the time and is believed to be living with her grandmother.

Fairman appeared on MTV in 2010 when the show documented the then-15-year-old star’s pregnancy all the way up to the arrival of her daughter, Nevaeh Lyn Fairman. Since then she has been arrested numerous times and was charged on counts of prostitution and resisting arrest. Just last week, Valerie was arrested again for presenting a false ID to the police and resisting arrest. When she attempted to run away, the police were forced to physically subdue her.

Valerie’s mother, Janice, told TMZ that she has undergone rehabilitation on five separate occasions in the last five years. Her recent rehab stint occurred earlier this year just after she served time in jail for violating the terms of her probation.

Fairman was recently released on bail and was scheduled to appear before a judge for a preliminary hearing on January 5 next year.

The Sun reports that Valerie last spoke to her mom a week and a half ago. Janice said that they didn’t talk about her sobriety at the time and that nothing seemed amiss since she sounded “way up” and “very good.”

Fairman’s ex-boyfriend David Pryce also went on Twitter to pay tribute to the star, writing: “I will always miss you Valerie and I want to tell anyone who is selling s**t to people to stop.”

“We have lost too many loved ones to what you are doing,” he added.

Many other 16 and Pregnant co-stars, such as Chelsea Houska, posted a tweet to share her condolences to Val’s family.

“How incredibly sad. My heart goes out to her daughter and her family,” Chelsea wrote.

“So sorry to hear news of Valerie. Sending condolences to her daughter and family. RIP,” Kailyn Lowry tweeted.

We at the Inquisitr are sending our prayers and well-wishes to the family Valerie Fairman has left behind.

