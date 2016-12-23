Blac Chyna Banned From ‘KUWTK’ Christmas Dinner, Kardashians Feuding With Rob’s Baby Mother Amid Reconciliation Rumor

Blac Chyna will not be attending the Kardashian Christmas dinner this week, it has been claimed.

The family has reportedly made it known that they are done with the former stripper and the drama that has surrounded her and Rob Kardashian in recent months.

As previously reported, Rob and Chyna announced they had split on Saturday, leading Blac to write a lengthy essay on her Instagram page, where she noted that she has tried everything she could to help change her fiance’s ways, but nothing has worked.

Blac Chyna’s main issue was that Rob would allegedly accuse her of cheating with other men and call her derogatory words on a constant basis, according to the mother of two, who said she became tired of putting up with it and consequently decided to pack her belongings and leave.

The day after the split, however, TMZ claimed that Chyna actually became physically abusive during their altercation on Saturday, which was so intense that Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, had to interfere and hold Blac away from Rob.

And while the Kardashians are rather confused as to what caused Blac Chyna’s outrageous outburst, they aren’t putting up with it anymore and have therefore chosen not to invite her to the forthcoming Christmas dinner.

This will evidently mean that Rob’s baby girl, Dream, also won’t be there, but at this given point, the likes of Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe are tired of Rob, Blac, and all the chaos they have brought into their lives.

Everyone in the family is sick of having to try and mend the duo’s romance — they have their own problems, and not having Blac Chyna at the Christmas dinner is their way of saying they are done dealing with the couple’s nonsense.

According to People, an invitation has not been extended to Blac, with one source saying, “Rob [Kardashian]’s family is over [Blac] Chyna. She is not invited to Kris [Jenner]’s holiday party.”

The gathering, which will be held at Kris Jenner’s home in Calabasas, will include many A-list celebrities, along with close friends and other relatives. While Blac Chyna is part of their family now, having given birth to Kris’ niece, Jenner and the rest of the Kardashians won’t put up with any sort of violent behavior — especially not at a Christmas event.

“Rob’s family is trying to distance themselves from Chyna. They can’t stand the toxic relationship. They very much care about baby Dream, though. It’s just come to the point when they think Rob is better off without being in a relationship with Chyna.”

Blac Chyna has heavily insinuated via Instagram that she could see herself getting back with Rob in the near future — potentially even before Christmas, but according to reports, the Kardashians are hoping to prevent this from happening.

They’ve allegedly stressed to the 29-year-old that he needs to distance himself from the mother of two, as it doesn’t seem as if they are ever going to get along and be the happy family Rob is so desperately looking for. Khloe, in particular, has not involved herself in the drama but agrees with the fact that Rob staying with Blac Chyna is only going to worsen things.

Rob has been battling depression, anxiety, and his ongoing weight gain struggle — so to constantly put himself in a situation where he’s arguing with Blac is not only going to affect him but also the well-being of their one-month-old baby.

It’s unclear whether Rob is planning to reconcile with Blac Chyna, but judging from the fact that they’ve already been back in contact since their fight on Saturday, it seems as if a reunion is happening soon.

