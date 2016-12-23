Tyga Furious As King Cairo Admits ‘Hearing Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian Arguing’ Before Split [Rumor]

Tyga is planning to have a meeting with Blac Chyna over concerns for King Cairo’s well-being, following the news that their son has allegedly heard constant yelling between Rob Kardashian and his mother, it’s been claimed.

Over the weekend, Chyna confirmed that she had called off her engagement, packed her belongings and moved out of the home she shared with Rob, having found herself in another argument. But this time, it was much more heated, Us Weekly reveals.

The dispute became physical, prompting Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, to step in and pull Chyna away from Rob, which was something that Tyga was never aware of — until now.

Tyga, who is still in a committed relationship with Rob’s half-sister, Kylie Jenner, was allegedly informed by King Cairo that there had been several incidents at the couple’s home where Blac and Rob were going at it with one another.

A source for Hollywood Life recalls the day Cairo was playing with his toys and allegedly began to scream. When Tyga was asking for an explanation as to why his son was making so much noise while playing with his action figures, Cairo responded by saying that he was simply recreating the scenery he’s so used to seeing in his mother’s home.

“King must have witnessed Chyna and Rob yelling at each other at one point,” the source dished. “He has his action figures in his hands the other day, playing with them as he normally does, but he was yelling and screaming in different voices.”

“Tyga asked him what the deal was and he said his action figures were arguing like mommy and Rob. Tyga was obviously struck by what King said and plans to talk to Chyna about this. He hopes she and Rob get it together for King and Dream’s sake.”

As the source already mentions, Tyga is desperate to have a conversation with Blac Chyna over the things that Cairo has allegedly been hearing between the mother of two and Rob, who have reportedly split and gone their separate ways.

Earlier this week, it was said that Blac was hopeful to the idea of giving her on-again, off-again fiance another chance, but nothing has been confirmed as of yet. Right now, Chyna will have to explain herself to Tyga first, for the rapper is furious about Cairo having heard all of the arguments that have erupted in the duo’s household.

When Tyga and Chyna first broke up, they had both fought for full custody of their son, which led to quite the nasty court battle. In the end, Tyga settled with full custody being granted to Blac, who was more than willing to offer plenty of visitation rights to the 26-year-old.

But now that things have gradually worsened in Blac’s relationship with Rob, Tyga is worried whether the feuding and arguing will have an impact on Cairo — especially if Chyna decides to reconcile with Kardashian in the near future.

All that Tyga allegedly wants is to be assured that King Cairo won’t have to hear anything regarding the couple’s chaotic relationship ever again. If they were to get back together and find themselves arguing, it shouldn’t be in the presence of a four-year-old.

Tyga’s reported anger toward his ex-girlfriend comes just days after reports claimed that viewing figures for Rob & Chyna’s baby delivery episode hit a tremendous low for the E! network, only managing to attract 0.92 million viewers for the one-hour special.

Regarding Tyga’s concerns for King Cairo, however, do you think it’s a good move for the rapper to step in and talk to Blac Chyna about her relationship with Rob?

[Featured Image by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images]