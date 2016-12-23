Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian Back Together, Working Past ‘KUWTK’ Drama Amid Family Concerns [Rumor]

Blac Chyna is willing to give it another shot with Rob Kardashian, a source claims, stressing that the reality star is determined to make the relationship work after their shocking fight.

Over the weekend, Chyna took fans by surprise when she announced she had ditched Rob and moved out of their home in Calabasas, stating that the twosome had another argument that started over Kardashian’s supposed insecurities.

Blac argued that her then-fiance had gone through her phone and checked for messages, convinced that she was cheating on him — a claim which Chyna has strongly denied since she first began dating Rob in January.

Having gotten so tired of the arguments and public feuds, Blac Chyna packed her belongings and made it known that she was done with the relationship for good, reportedly cleaning out all of the furniture the twosome had bought and stored them in a temporary home nearby.

But now that some days have passed since their breakup, Chyna has reportedly had a change of heart, with Hollywood Life alleging that the mother of two isn’t ready to let Rob go just yet. She’s more than aware of the fact that the troubled TV star has his issues, and while she doesn’t hold that against him, he needs to compromise in their relationship.

In several leaked text messages from her phone, Blac Chyna allegedly told one of her closest pals that Kardashian doesn’t do anything productive — she recalls having to force him to cut his hair and leaving the house for some exercise. Chyna doesn’t want to babysit her fiance, she wants a man by her side that can raise Dream with her.

“Blac Chyna has calmed down and she and Rob [Kardashian] are at a place where they’re trying to get on the same page and raise baby Dream together,” one source tells the outlet.

“They have this passionate love for one another and Chyna for one is willing to fight, mentally and emotionally that is, to make this union that she and Rob have work!”

And while Blac is beginning to come around and give it another shot, reports have further claimed that Rob’s family is beginning to lose their patience with the couple’s romance, having refused to support Kardashian’s breakup in any way.

While the sock designer was said to have reached out to the likes of Khloe and Kim for support, the duo reportedly shut their sibling down, stressing that everybody in the family has problems of their own, and if Rob can’t get it together with Blac Chyna, he needs to leave her.

It’s gotten to the point where Blac’s romance with Rob is being considered nothing more than a joke, forgetting that there’s a one-month baby involved that’s evidently going to be affected by their constant feuds and arguments, a source close the family adds.

The Kardashians have allegedly decided to also keep their distance from Blac Chyna, branding her as being just as bad as their brother, Rob.

According to TMZ, a physical altercation between Chyna and her fiance is what ended up causing the former exotic dancer to pack her belongings and leave the home she shared with Rob.

An insider recalls how Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, had to intervene when Blac allegedly threw herself at Rob and began to get physical with him. The relationship has hit rock bottom at this point, the source continued, but Chyna has assured the people around her that her issues with Rob can be worked on.

Blac and her on-again, off-again fiance are still expected to get married next year, following the news from the E! network that the second series for Rob & Chyna has already been ordered. The show will go back into production mode as early as next month.

