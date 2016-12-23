Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Update: Angelina Faces Backlash For Disclosing Personal Details

The curtains have not yet closed for Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s highly publicized divorce and a resulting custody battle.

Brad’s lawyer hit back this week with a motion requesting a judge to seal the records regarding the former couple’s six children. The new filing comes just one month after the court turned down a request filed by the same lawyer to have the whole case sealed. One of the judges stated that the requests would, however, be considered based on the fact that the children were all underage.

In the latest #Brangelina legal update, Brad Pitt's lawyers have filed a motion to seal related custody records. https://t.co/44EybZ8sNp pic.twitter.com/KyYGPo0GXJ — YourDailyDish (@Your_Daily_Dish) December 23, 2016

Pitt fires back at Angelina for the first time

Pitt accused Jolie of pulling a bad stunt by disclosing sensitive content from their custody agreement by releasing them to the public. The Hollywood actor has since then been working with his lawyer to have the documents sealed. The recent filing requesting for the documents to be sealed presents the reasons why the details of the custody battle should remain private.

According to documents acquired by People, Pitt accuses Jolie of compromising the privacy of their children. The documents outline how Pitt has been determined to make sure that his children remain protected despite the separation.

“Jolie appears to be determined to ignore even agreed upon standards relating to the children’s best interest,” Pitt highlighted in the documents.

What Angelina’s disclosure means

Pitt believes that his ex-wife violated the privacy of his children by revealing the names of the health professionals in charge of them including their therapists. The report also states that Pitt has created a proposed order through his legal team and it is currently pending approval from the judges. The fact that it is pending approval also means Jolie’s lawyers have a chance to present their response regarding the request.

Angelina’s lawyer Laura Wasser stated that the actress does not mind if the documents are sealed if it means protecting the privacy of her children. She, however, pointed out that Pitt’s legal team did not consult with Angelina’s team prior to the emergency hearing which is why they had a disagreement at the time.

The fact that Angelina disclosed sensitive information seems to have really affected their negotiations. It even led to Brad hitting back at his ex-wife for the first time since their divorce. Reports claim that the Hollywood actor stated that Angelina acted as if she had “no self-regulating mechanism” by releasing the documents. Pitt released a statement regarding the divorce and the children.

“I am very saddened by this, but what matters most now is the well-being of our kids,” Pitt stated.

He also requested the press to grant them the privacy and peace that they deserve considering that they are going through a rough time. The news of Pitt firing back at Angelina emerged amid a report that the actor will get an opportunity to spend about four hours with the children on Christmas Day. This settles ongoing speculation about whether or not Brad will get to spend time with the family this Christmas. Both Pitt and Jolie have always dedicated the holidays to family time which they use to spend with the children.

"I don't think anyone can get over this split." – @LaineyGossip. Were you shocked by the #Brangelina break-up? Tweet us! #YearInGossip pic.twitter.com/0b2pvJ9E2w — The Social (@TheSocialCTV) December 22, 2016

If Pitt was not allowed to see the children during the holidays, it would have been the first time spending time away from the kids during Christmas. Pitt spent Thanksgiving on a holiday getaway, marking the first time that he has spent the holiday away from the children. The divorce has definitely affected him because he does not get to spend as much time with the family as he would like since Angelina got full custody of the children. Angelina and Pitt’s ongoing legal sessions will most likely not have any changes to their custody agreement.



[Featured Image by Evan Agostini/AP Images]