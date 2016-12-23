Kris Jenner Overweight: Kim Kardashian Forcing Momager On ‘KUWTK’ Diet? [Rumor]

Kris Jenner can’t stop eating, causing Kim Kardashian to step in and take control of the situation, it has been alleged.

The report comes from Radar Online, as cited by Gossip Cop, stressing that Kris has formed quite the habit when it comes to eating junk food — she doesn’t limit herself to the stuff that she eats, and things are getting so bad that everyone around her is getting worried.

Jenner has always been credited for taking good care of herself, but in recent months, the outlet alleges that Kris has really let herself go. A source adds that even the momager’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, has developed an eating habit of his own, and it’s beginning to worry the family — Kim, in particular.

Radar Online makes it known that Kim is overwhelmed with what she has seen at Kris Jenner’s home, especially now that she’s allegedly said to be living under her mother’s roof.

Jenner’s alleged desire for junk food has gotten out of control, and the weight she has gained in recent months is beginning to get more noticeable by the day. The outlet stresses that Kim is determined to have her mother participate in a grueling diet, hoping that Jenner can get back to a healthier figure for the new year.

With all the stress that Kim has found herself under, including the Paris robbery and Kanye West’s hospitalization, Kris Jenner most certainly isn’t helping her daughter with the weight gain issues she’s currently said to be facing.

“Kim in particular has told Kris on more than one occasion that she looks like hell on earth these days. The trouble is that Kris cannot quit her gluttonous lifestyle,” the source explained. “She and [boyfriend Corey Gamble] eat like s**t from dawn til dusk and she’s downing nearly a bottle of wine most days.” Now Kardashian is allegedly “drawing the line.”

“Kim said Kris looks disgusting and has flat-out told her she’s turning into a fat old pig. Kris hates exercise, so of course it’s taking a toll and surgery can only cover things up so far. Kourtney and Khloe aren’t quite so brutal but they’re both pretty catty about their poor old mom.”

Managing her children’s careers while accommodating to Kim Kardashian’s needs following the Paris ordeal may have emotionally affected Kris Jenner enough for her to develop an eating habit — one that her son, Rob, is also currently facing.

Jenner is believed to have welcomed Kim into her home with open arms back in October, following the horrendous events that took place in Paris. At the same time, however, rumors quickly spread regarding Kardashian’s rocky marriage to Kanye West, leading several sources to believe that Kim’s decision to move back into Jenner’s home was also triggered by relationship problems.

Kris Jenner is currently gearing up for the premiere of the forthcoming series of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, airing this January on the E! network. According to Complex, the reality show will heavily focus its attention on Kim and her struggle from the ordeal aftermath, while also touching upon Kanye’s hospitalization scare.

Of course, it begs the question on whether all of the stress and negative headlines that the Kardashians have found themselves in as of late has affected Kris Jenner so much that she has turned to food in order to cope.

As mentioned, Kris’ son, Rob, who suffers from severe depression, has publicly admitted to eating when he is depressed and faced with an anxiety battle. Could Jenner have developed similar attributes to Rob, or is Kim overreacting about the whole situation?

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]