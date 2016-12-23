Rihanna ‘Jealous’ Over Drake, Jennifer Lopez Alleged Romance: Wants Couple To Break Up? [Rumor]

Is Rihanna jealous over reports claiming that Drake and Jennifer Lopez are officially dating?

The Canadian rapper has now been seen at multiple shows, supporting Jennifer at her All I Have Vegas residency, and while many outlets didn’t make much of the duo’s affection for one another over social media, things have gradually progressed in the past week, TMZ claims.

According to sources, following her performance, Jennifer reportedly left the residency with Drake, sparking more rumors regarding their supposed romance — which is something neither of them has confirmed or denied at this given point.

Rihanna, however, is said to be stressing out over the supposed relationship, with Hollywood Life claiming that the “Diamonds” singer considers Jennifer to be a friend. Should it be true that she’s dating Rihanna’s ex-boyfriend, the 28-year-old will find it rather awkward to be in either of their presence at future events.

As previously revealed, it was just two months ago when Rihanna ended her romance with Drake, allegedly over fears that the “One Dancer” hitmaker wasn’t ready to settle down and get married with her — which is something that’s become one of Rihanna’s main priorities for the future.

The twosome went their separate ways and, unfortunately, haven’t stayed in touch since, a source claims.

Now that Jennifer is said to be dating Drake, Rihanna has reportedly stressed to fans that she won’t know how to approach Lopez in the future, somewhat considering it a conflicted situation because she considers the “Get Right” star to be a close pal.

“She is really freaked out about Jennifer [Lopez], especially because they’re friends,” the insider reveals. “She thinks of Jennifer as a mentor, so the fact that they’re now Eskimo sisters is pretty overwhelming.”

According to the outlet, Rihanna is convinced that Drake still has feelings for her but considering the fact that they are both on different mindsets in terms of what they are looking for in a relationship, it simply wouldn’t make sense for the ex-couple to reconcile.

“Rihanna knows Drake will always love her, but she does get jealous. She can’t stand the thought of him being with another woman,” the insider continued.

Rihanna and Drake have shared an on-again, off-again relationship since 2009. When the couple showed their public affection for one another during the 2016 Video Music Awards over the summer, fans were convinced that the couple was serious about their romance.

Of course, it only ended up being three months later before Rihanna chose to end the relationship, but given the supposed fact that she still has feelings for Drake, will it ever be likely to think that the “Work” collaborators could get back together.

As previously stressed, Rihanna is hoping to become a mother in the near future, adding that getting married and settling down are some of her lifelong goals. With Drake reportedly not being ready to become a father, sources give off the impression that Rihanna may have dumped the rapper for good, despite the fact that she still loves him dearly.

Meanwhile, during Drake’s recent visit to see Jennifer Lopez live in concert, an insider continues to tell Hollywood Life that the 30-year-old was “obsessed” with the pop princess, explaining, “He couldn’t stop complimenting her, hugging her, and you already know he was checking out her banging body from head-to-toe.”

Rihanna has yet to publicly address on her thoughts regarding Drake’s supposed new relationship with Lopez, but from what sources have gathered, the Bajan-beauty doesn’t seem too pleased about her friend’s decision to date one of her ex-boyfriends.

Is Rihanna in the right on this one?

