Kanye West Preventing Kim Kardashian Divorce, Claims He’d Hit Rock Bottom If Couple Separate [Rumor]

Kanye West is doing everything he can to prevent himself from being hit with divorce papers from Kim Kardashian amid reports that the reality star has given up on her marriage, it has been alleged.

Kanye, who was hospitalized earlier this month following a sudden mental breakdown, has acknowledged the fact that he has put Kim through endless hurdles in the last couple of months, which he feels terribly guilty for.

From West’s sudden meltdown to his public rants about some of Kim Kardashian’s closest friends, to his decision to meet up with Donald Trump for a public gathering, these are all things that Kim has been very much against, but it seemed as if Kanye West wasn’t looking for his wife’s approval.

West, who prides himself on being a self-proclaimed creative genius, is said to have realized that if he doesn’t start changing his ways and accommodate to Kim’s needs and feelings, the marriage will be over sooner than he thinks.

Because of that, Hollywood Life alleges that Kanye West is trying his best to make it up to his wife, having told her that if she was to leave him, he wouldn’t know how to function with her in his life.

West and Kardashian have been together for four years and married for two, but with all the problems and incidents that have come their way in recent months, it’s said to have made things incredibly difficult for Kim, who is still dealing with the aftermath of the Paris robbery incident.

The 36-year-old had refused to leave her home following the attack that left her convinced she would be murdered at her rented apartment in France. She’s been traumatized by the events that took place — so much so that dealing with Kanye West’s issues has made it even more difficult dealing with her own issues.

While she’s done as much as she can to fully support West through his hospitalization, Kim needs the same support from her husband, which she allegedly hasn’t been getting as of late, leading Us Weekly to insinuate that the TV star is allegedly close to ending her marriage.

Hollywood Life challenges the report, however, claiming that Kanye is making changes regarding his behavior and his lifestyle, knowing that if things don’t get better between himself and his wife, there won’t be much of a future involving the two.

“Kanye West [39] has never doubted Kim Kardashian’s love for him, but he’s starting to realize that he’s putting her through a lot, and he doesn’t want to jeopardize their marriage,” the source explained.

Kanye West understands that “his friendship with Donald Trump [70], his loud outbursts and infamous concert rants, his non-stop work ethic and constant hunger for more fame and attention, has all really bothered Kim. It’s as if Kanye has put his career and fame above Kim and their children [North, 3, and Saint, 1].”

Kim and Kanye West made their first public outing in months on Sunday, hitting up a Santa Monica restaurant, where the duo dined for hours. There’s effort being made to keep the relationship going strong, a source reveals, but it’s going to take time, especially since Kim still feels fragile about the Paris ordeal.

The twosome are expected to make their reality TV return in January, according to sources, who claim that Keeping Up With the Kardashians will heavily focus its forthcoming storyline on the robbery aftermath while also touching upon Kanye West’s hospitalization scare.

Kanye West is currently spending time with his wife and children, just days after his infamous visit to Trump Tower in New York — a meet-up which Kim reportedly wasn’t too happy about.

Do you think Kim and Kanye will manage to work through their problems and come out on top?

