Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna Baby Special Ratings Hit All-Time Low Amid Reconciliation Reports

Rob Kardashian may have made endless headlines over the weekend regarding his public relationship downfall with Blac Chyna, but even that didn’t help the shockingly low performance of his reality show special on Sunday.

Following the announcement that the TV star had split from his fiancée on Saturday, many considered their breakup to be a publicity stunt, since their show, Rob & Chyna, was set to air its baby delivery special on the E! Network the following day.

Yet despite all the media attention that both Rob Kardashian and Chyna received from their sudden split over the weekend, viewing figures for the TV special proved to be anything but outstanding.

According to Headline Planet, the episode, which aired on Sunday, only gained an audience of 0.95 million viewers, making it the lowest numbers of the season. The outlet, however, stresses that Kardashian’s viewing figures aren’t being considered to be part of the couple’s first series, as it’s considered a TV special and not an actual part of the season.

Still, the ratings proved to be a disappointment for the E! Network — particularly when considering the fact that Rob Kardashian’s reality show had been averaging at 1.20 million per episode during its initial run earlier this year.

The rather shocking report concerning Kardashian’s low ratings with his fiancée’s baby delivery TV special comes in the midst of several sources claiming that the twosome have allegedly reconciled and are working on their issues together.

TMZ reveals that, while Rob Kardashian and Blac have been fighting endlessly as of late, they are still hoping to make the relationship work for the sake of their daughter, Dream, who Chyna gave birth to just over a month ago.

According to the celebrity news source, Rob and Chyna had a physical altercation over the weekend, right as Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, arrived at their home, prompting the former stripper to pack her belongings and leave the 29-year-old by himself.

From there, Rob Kardashian went took to his official Snapchat, confirming that Chyna had walked out on him and consequently took the baby with her.

TMZ continues to add that Rob’s entire family, including the likes of Khloe, Kim, and Kourtney, are sick and tired of the drama between the duo, stressing to one another that they are no longer supporting either of them with their relationship drama.

It’s unhealthy for the both of them, and their negative attitude and energy will evidently affect Dream in the long run, a source continued, making it known that all of Rob Kardashian’s siblings are keeping their distance — especially after what transpired over the weekend.

The E! Network has already confirmed that Rob & Chyna will return for a second season next year, but considering the fact that the couple aren’t exactly sure whether they are going to make it past Christmas, it’s unclear what the actual future holds for the show, let alone Rob Kardashian’s relationship with his baby’s mother.

Chyna was in the midst of planning for her wedding with Rob, which the duo planned to film for the second season of their show, but issues arose when the Kardashians were notified about Blac’s intentions to change her surname for the sole purpose of marketing herself as being one of them.

Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian reportedly took action and hired several lawyers to argue the case that if Blac attains their surname, it could affect their reputation with several businesses. It would be a conflicted situation that could jeopardize their brands, and because of that, the Kardashians were said to have been attempting to prevent Blac from using their surname for the purpose of generating more income with her own set of business endeavors.

Rob Kardashian and Chyna have yet to confirm reports that they are back together.

