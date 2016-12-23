Talk To Santa Live, Get Email From Santa, Watch Live Reindeer Cam, And Other Ways to Contact St. Nick [Video]

Santa Claus is gearing up for his big trip around the world to commence in just a day or so on Christmas Eve 2016. Before he and his eager reindeer begin their journey, there are several ways to contact St. Nick, including talking to Santa live, emailing the jolly man in red, and watching him and his reindeer on a live remote camera.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, those who want to closely follow Santa on his international trek delivering presents to boys and girls globally can use the Google Santa Tracker, a fun and educational tool that utilizes Google Maps. Nevertheless, some eager fans of St. Nick may want to have some sort of contact with him before he hops into his sleigh this year.

Talk to Santa live is just one website that aids in accomplishing this feat, allowing users to receive a live video call from old Kris Kringle as he sits in his cozy cabin in the North Pole anticipating his upcoming trip. According to the site, “Family and friends from different locations anywhere in the world can join you and Santa to create lasting memories. A live video call is a magical experience for children…” Up to six children can be on one call, and with it children receive an electronic birthday card from Santa, a Nice List certificate, and a copy of the video chat to share with others. The call costs $29.95, however, 15 percent of that fee is donated to Toys for Tots, according to the site.

Another enjoyable, yet totally free way to contact Santa is by obtaining a free call back from St. Nick after leaving him a voice mail by calling 951-262-3062. A jolly recording of Santa answers the call and reminds kids about how crucial it is to listen to their parents, The Laser Online reports.

Another free option when it comes to contacting the cheery gift giver in red is Email Santa, which allows children to electronically contact St. Nick and then receive an email back from him. According to the website, Santa even replies to emails “between stops” on his Christmas Eve route. The responses can be printed as keepsakes as well.

According to The Laser Online, Kris Kringle can also be emailed using the address santa@santaclaus.com.

Santa, being a technologically savvy entity, also has his own Twitter feed so children can send him a tweet as they anticipate the advent of Christmas Eve. St. Nick’s Twitter handle is, of course, @OfficialSanta.

Santa would not be able to make his long worldwide journey if it weren’t for his trusty reindeer, including Rudolph, who lights the way across the globe. Before Christmas Eve, Santa’s reindeer must eat plentifully and rest as much as they can to make sure they don’t miss one house on their important route. To watch these majestic animals as they prepare, Santa’s live Reindeer Cam can be accessed.

Reindeer Cam can be viewed at no cost 24 hours a day, seven days a week. According to the Reindeer Cam website, Santa makes regular visits to his helpers every weekday at 11 a.m., 6 p.m., and 9 p.m. Eastern Time. Old St. Nick also shows up on weekends at 6 p.m. Eastern Time. In addition, bedtime stories with Santa take place on the Reindeer Cam at 9 p.m. on weekdays.

There is also a link on the Reindeer Cam home page allowing access to the Nice List. The page explains to children that to get on the Nice List they must display generosity, selflessness, honesty, kindness, patience, and love. An adult must facilitate getting a child on the list and can do so in one of three ways. One way is to make a donation to the Reindeer Cam site; another is to join the Nice List Club for a price of $19.99; or a free option entails sending a letter to Santa at 4593 Wren Drive, Caledonia, Michigan 49316, telling St. Nick about the child’s virtues.

