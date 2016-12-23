Jinger Duggar: Jeremy Vuolo Shares Birthday Message For His Wife, Preaches About Women Wearing Pants

Jinger Duggar’s 23rd birthday was a bit overshadowed by Jill Duggar’s big pregnancy announcement, but she still got lots of well wishes from her family on social media. In one special message, her husband told her how much he cares about her. However, 29-year-old Jeremy Vuolo also made sure to let Jinger know that he loves someone else more.

Jinger Duggar’s birthday was on Wednesday, and Jeremy Vuolo decided to mark the occasion in a very Duggar way: He created multiple social media posts about it. As the International Business Times reports, Jeremy calls Jinger an “incredible woman” in a short YouTube video.

Jeremy also shared a Facebook post dedicated to his wife of one and a half months. The pastor made sure to mention Jesus in his message, reminding Jinger that Christ will always be his number one love.

“Happy Birthday, my Love. Next only to our Lord Jesus Christ, you are the joy of my life and the delight of my soul! I love you, Jinger,” the Texas pastor wrote.

The Facebook post included a photo of Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar standing in front of a staircase.

As you can see, Jinger is still following the dress code imposed by her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. In an old TLC blog post, Michelle wrote that she encourages her daughters to define themselves as women by wearing dresses and skirts. Her daughters are also taught that they should wear modest clothing that covers the body “from the neck down to the knee.” During a December 18 sermon in front of his congregation at the Grace Community Church in Laredo, Texas, Jeremy revealed that he agrees that women should dress modestly. According to Jinger’s husband, the scripture gives “clear commands” that they should do so.

“It is not your liberty, women, to wear sensual, seductive clothing that is designed to draw the attention of your brothers,” Jeremy said.

However, unlike Jinger Duggar’s parents, Jeremy doesn’t see anything wrong with women wearing pants.

“But it is your liberty as to whether you dress modestly with a modest pair of pants, or with a skirt, or with a T-shirt, or with a blouse,” Jeremy continued.

We Duggars love us some thrift store shopping! Ya never know what kind of bargain you'll come across next! ???? #BuyUsedSaveTheDifference A photo posted by The Duggar Family (@duggarfam) on Sep 17, 2014 at 7:09am PDT

Near the end of his sermon, Jeremy criticized Christians who judge one another over “little scruples.” He talked about churches splitting “over matters of women wearing pants,” and he even threw a little shade at Christians like the Duggars who believe that it’s imperative that women only wear dresses and skirts.

“The emphasis of the gospel is not food or clothes. Jesus does not save people to make them wear skirts.”

Jinger Duggar isn’t just free to wear blue jeans now that she’s married; she can also drink a little wine without having to worry about being judged. Jeremy points out that the scripture “specifically allows” Christians to drink alcohol. However, it does prohibit them from getting tipsy.

“It is your liberty if you’d like to enjoy alcohol to an extent that does not alter you state of mind.”

Jinger Duggar’s parents don’t share Jeremy’s views about alcohol. As Bustle reports, the Duggars have said that they don’t drink.

Jeremy’s sermon was titled “Unity Does Not Equal Uniformity,” and it was a criticism of “legalistic religions” that encourage uniformity and place an emphasis on rules and regulations. He cited the Amish as an example, but many of his criticisms could apply to Bill Gothard’s Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP), a Christian organization that has heavily influenced the Duggars’ beliefs. One former IBLP member told Radar Online that the organization is a “cult” that exercises a “bizarre amount” of control over how its members live their lives. According to Homeschoolers Anonymous, IBLP members are told not to wear denim, chew gum, eat pork, grow beards, or own Cabbage Patch dolls.

Do you think Jinger Duggar will start taking advantage of the “freedom in Christ” that her husband preaches about by wearing pants and drinking wine? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Jeremy Vuolo/Facebook]