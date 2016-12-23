Khloe Kardashian Refusing To Acknowledge Rob, Blac Chyna Drama: ‘KUWTK’ Feud Erupts? [Rumor]

Khloe Kardashian is refusing to acknowledge the ongoing feud between her brother, Rob, 29, and his fiancée, Blac Chyna, it has been claimed.

Khloe, who was very much against Rob’s romance with the former stripper, as seen on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, has vowed to stay out of the feud that has now erupted between the new parents to baby Dream.

Chyna caused headlines over the weekend after she found herself being exposed with dozens of screenshots, allegedly taken from her phone, by a hacker who claims the socialite never truly loved Rob Kardashian.

Other screenshots from the conversations she supposedly had with her best friends went on to stress how Chyna may physically abuse the TV star if he continued behaving like a “fat” and “lazy” fiance, prompting fans to react in a harsh manner via social media.

And while many have come to Rob’s defense, Khloe Kardashian and the rest of the family are keeping their distance for as long as they can, having warned the sock designer that getting with Blac was a bad idea from the beginning, but he didn’t want to listen.

Khloe is alleged to have told friends that she, along with Kim and Kanye West, have their own problems to sort out. From the Paris robbery incident to mental breakdowns and the birth of Tristan Thompson’s baby from a previous relationship, Khloe and the rest of the family are far from concerned about Rob’s issues right now.

Hollywood Life continues by adding that, while Rob would like his family to show him all of their support, Khloe Kardashian, in particular, is doing the exact opposite. She shares a strong bond with the reality star, but she can’t put herself in a position to help someone when they never wanted to take her advice from the start, evidently telling her brother to learn the hard way.

“Khloe Kardashian loves her little brother but she’s not coming to his rescue when it comes to [Blac] Chyna. Oh no, KoKo’s not getting involved,” a source tells the outlet.

“Rob [Kardashian] made his bed with her, now he must lay in it. Rob wanted Chyna and went through mad lengths to be with her, even disrespecting Khloe in her own home when he brought Chyna there knowing Khloe wouldn’t approve.”

Now that there’s a child involved, there’s nothing that Khloe Kardashian can do to help her brother — he has to figure it out himself and hope that he manages to find himself back to being on good terms with Chyna, who has reportedly left the couple’s home with the baby.

As seen on Kardashian’s Snapchat, Blac supposedly emptied the entire house, only leaving small amounts of furniture behind, Entertainment Tonight recalls. The mother-of-two is said to have taken all of her belongings and moved into a new home nearby, but she’s refusing to cooperate with Rob’s wishes to see Dream because of the consistent drama she’s had to deal with from her fiance.

Khloe Kardashian, as explained by Hollywood Life, is not trying to help her brother in any way. While the 29-year-old would have liked for his family members to give him a helping hand, they are showing him what tough love feels like, especially since he brought this all upon himself.

“Everyone in the family is going through something right now and Khloe Kardashian wants Rob to really step up and finally take responsibility for his own life,” our source continues. “Her feeling is that if Lamar can at least try, so can Rob.”

News of Khloe Kardashian’s decision to distance herself from Rob’s drama with Chyna comes just days after the former couple aired the birth of their baby in a TV special for the E! Network, who confirmed that Rob & Chyna had been renewed for a second season.

Do you agree with Khloe Kardashian in this situation?

[Featured Image by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Allergan]