Avril Lavigne Stands Up For Chad Kroeger Against Mark Zuckerberg’s Nickelback Diss

Avril Lavigne and Chad Kroeger may not be a couple anymore. But that doesn’t mean that the “Complicated” singer will stop sticking up for her estranged husband every time he and his band Nickelback become the target of jokes, not even if the culprit is Mark Zuckerberg himself.

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, Lavigne took to Twitter on Thursday to slam Zuckerberg for dissing Chad Kroeger and his band Nickelback while promoting his home artificial intelligence assistant, Jarvis, who was voiced by actor Morgan Freeman.

In Mark Zuckerberg’s presentation, which was published on YouTube on Tuesday, the Facebook founder asked Jarvis to play “some good Nickelback songs.”

Jarvis, proving that artificial intelligence technology has taken great strides over the years, responded with a joke.

“I’m sorry, Mark. I’m afraid I can’t do that,” Jarvis responds. “There are no good Nickelback songs.”

“Good. That was actually a test,” Zuckerberg says. “How about just play some songs that our whole family likes.”

Avril Lavigne is sick and tired of all the Nickelback jokes. The singer, who is separated from Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger, took to… pic.twitter.com/05hxWlh5Pn — a phenomenal tool to (@mytop10videos) December 23, 2016

Zuckerberg and Jarvis’s Nickelback diss drew laughter from the crowd, which isn’t at all surprising given the fact that the group has become an easy target for jokes for years.

Avril Lavigne apparently didn’t like the exchange, prompting the singer to go on Twitter to chastise Zuckerberg for “bullying” Nickelback.

“Many people use your products — some people love them and some people don’t. Either way, you’re allowed your musical opinion however, your jab at Nickelback is in poor taste,” Lavigne tweeted Thursday. “When you have a voice like yours, you may want to consider being more responsible with promoting bullying, especially given what’s going on in the world today. #SayNoToBullying #TheJokeIsOld #NickelbackHasSoldOver50MillionAlbums.”

This isn’t the first time the pop singer stood up for the rock vocalist and his band. Back in May, she went on Twitter to express her disappointment at the public and the media for continually shaming the group, as reported by Billboard.

In her response to an E! Online report entitled “People Actually Dislike One Thing More Than Nickelback” (for the curious, the answer was Donald Trump), Avril told the news outlet to “grow up.”

Hey @ENews and everyone writing these articles…. grow up. https://t.co/KShskEcIFM this is extremely rude and uncalled for — Avril Lavigne (@AvrilLavigne) May 12, 2016

Before slamming the news outlet, Avril defended Nickelback in a series of tweets, pointing out that the group is “one of the highest selling rock bands of the past 2 decades.”

@Nickelback is one of the of the highest selling rock bands of the past 2 decades selling more than 50 million albums worldwide ….. — Avril Lavigne (@AvrilLavigne) May 12, 2016

17 #1 HIT SINGLES!!!! What an epic accomplishment!!!! @Nickelback is adored by millions worldwide !!! I've seen their sold out shows!!! — Avril Lavigne (@AvrilLavigne) May 12, 2016

Enough is enough!!! You can't live a positive life with a negative mind. #SpreadMoreLoveThanHate — Avril Lavigne (@AvrilLavigne) May 12, 2016

Avril Lavigne and Chad Kroeger separated in September, 2015. The former couple remain good friends. A month after announcing their split, the two were spotted in a recording studio working on new music together.

The pair were photographed cuddling up at Clive Davis’ Pre-GRAMMY Gala in February. They worked together in a recording studio again the month after.

Avril and Chad began dating in 2012 while collaborating on the former’s fifth album. The couple tied the knot in July, 2013 in the south of France. While separated for over a year, the pair aren’t officially divorced yet.

Do you think Avril Lavigne’s takedown of Zuckerberg in defense of Chad Kroeger and his band Nickelback was warranted? Do you think the shaming and bullying the group has been getting has gone on long enough? Feel free to share your thoughts below.

[Featured Image by Jag Gundu/Getty Images]