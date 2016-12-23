Jessa Duggar Turns Second Baby Bump Instagram Photo Into News After Congratulating Pregnant Jill Dillard On Family Blog

Jessa Duggar just as a few weeks until she greets her second baby into the world. That called for another baby bump picture on Instagram, which she has posted just once through this pregnancy.

But being the good sister that she is, she only drew attention to herself after she congratulated her older sister Jill Dillard on her second pregnancy.

With just under a month to go until she gives birth to her second baby, Jessa uploaded a picture on her Instagram comparing how similar, but also different things are second time around. She let the fans have their opinions by not writing an extensive caption.

????????first – second ???????? #34weeks A photo posted by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Dec 22, 2016 at 11:23am PST

And of course, the fans started to post comments about the gender of baby she will have. One fan wrote, “The way ur carrying it looks like a girl well congratulations hope healthy baby always,” while another wrote, “@jessaseewald you look absolutely amazing.. Praying it’s a girl..”

It looks like the fans in general are hoping that, since her first baby was a son, she gets to have the joy of giving birth to a cute little girl.

The 24-year-old pregnant Duggar has been doing some steady nesting throughout the holiday season. After announcing that she is indeed pregnant with her and Ben Seewald’s second child, she immediately went to work to connect with her first son Spurgeon before a new member of the family comes around.

So her Instagram recently has been largely filled with pictures, videos, and collages of her baby son, who recently celebrated his first birthday in November.

????❤️#SpurgeonElliotSeewald A photo posted by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Dec 4, 2016 at 5:13pm PST

Another way that she has been nesting was decking her house with holiday items such as Christmas stockings, trees, and tinsels. She also remembered to put up a fourth stocking to make sure that her upcoming baby feels right at home.

????????????????????????????????❄️????✝️ A photo posted by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Nov 29, 2016 at 8:18am PST

There has been a moment when pregnant Jessa kept her fans in the darkness whether she was having twins or not. Her own mother, Michelle’s second pregnancy ended with fraternal twins so there has been some talk of whether she will follow her mother’s footsteps.

Even her sister Jill Dillard, who is a midwife in training, stated in Counting On sneak peek that there is a chance that her younger sister was carrying twins.

“We don’t know if it’s twins or just one,” Jessa said in the video.

“It could be just one baby with good variability in the heart beat or it could be two different babies,” Jill added.

Mother of Spurgeon has kept herself much more active during her second pregnancy, going on trips with the rest of the Duggars to Ozark Mountains and taking on the responsibility of being Jinger’s maid of honor at the wedding. In general, any event that called for some strong family spirit, Jessa was happy to make an appearance.

“Thanksgiving is such a wonderful holiday,” the Duggars wrote on Facebook. “It’s a beautiful day spent with family, food we love and most of all it is a poignant reminder of the many blessings our lives enjoy, for which we should be thankful. This year for Thanksgiving, we spent a few days together with our family in a cabin in the beautiful Ozark Mountains. We’ve laughed together, cooked together, sang together, told fun family stories, played with kids and bounced babies. It’s been a wonderful family time.”

With Christmas quickly approaching this Sunday, Jessa and Ben Seewald will surely find themselves not just anticipating the coming of baby Jesus, but also their own baby!

