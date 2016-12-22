Christina and Tarek El Moussa Split Allegedly Caused By Inappropriate Texts From Gary Anderson

Christina and Tarek El Moussa have been making headlines for almost two weeks now. It seems that with each passing day more information on their split becomes available. The El Moussas have decided not to work on their marriage and have decided to split for good. Christina reportedly began dating the family contractor, Gary Anderson. While it is unclear how long they have been seeing each other, rumors have been swirling that it has been several months now. Tarek dated the couple’s nanny for a short while but ended things when it became more complicated than he thought it would be.

Flip or Flop made Christina and Tarek El Moussa famous. They have been airing on HGTV for three seasons now and there was talk of a fourth season and a spin-off. In fact, the spin-off was due to go into production next summer and feature Gary Anderson. That has since been called off, though the reason isn’t quite clear. According to Hollywood Take, Christina El Moussa had inappropriate text messages from Gary Anderson on her cell phone. This is what allegedly led to the huge blowup last May which caused the breakdown of the El Moussa marriage. Tarek reportedly discovered these text messages on his wife’s phone and lost it. The police were called to the couple’s Orange County home due to a report of a distraught male with a gun. No incidents occurred and no one was taken into custody. This story was leaked just under two weeks ago.

On top of their marriage falling apart, Christina and Tarek El Moussa are now dealing with Flip or Flop being canceled. It was supposed to have finished production and possibly be picked up for another season. HGTV was committed to working with the El Moussas as things were remaining amicable. It seemed like they were going to remain business partners despite the breakup of their marriage. Rumors of conflict between Tarek and Gary Anderson have been spreading like wildfire and allege that the tension is what caused the network to pull the plug. No statements have been issued from HGTV or Christina and Tarek regarding Flip or Flop being canceled, but they are expected sometime in early 2017.

The world has now become fascinated with Christina and Tarek El Moussa. The mystery surrounding their split and the fact that they kept it quiet for over six months has people all over talking. Tarek dated the couple’s nanny throughout the month of October but called it quits right at the end of the month. Christina has been more vocal about dating Gary Anderson. New information has come out about his personal life, including the fact that he has been married and divorced twice already. The entire situation has fans sad, especially the news about Flip or Flop being canceled.

Things are still pretty hectic for Christina and Tarek El Moussa. While they have not officially announced they are getting divorced, it is definitely where it is headed. The El Moussas have vocalized their intent to move forward separately. Christina has not indicated where she plans to go with Gary Anderson, but if their relationship has been going on for as long as the rumors indicate, there could be more to it than just casual dating.

This has been hard for fans to digest as the couple looked like they had a seemingly perfect life. In fact, Christina stood by Tarek through his thyroid cancer, spending the nights by his side in the hospital. While Christina and Tarek El Moussa are ending their marriage and moving on, the couple is committed to raising their children together regardless of who is dating whom.

