Rihanna Allegedly Misses Chris Brown, But Happy For His Girlfriend

Rihanna and Chris Brown appeared to have already moved on from each other, but their failed relationships could be a testament that they aren’t ready to commit again. It could be that they still long for each other or have been traumatized by their painful breakup. The 28-year-old singer have been dating Drake on and off for seven years, but they called it quits again just a few months ago.

“She doesn’t want to be held down,” a source close to the Barbadian beauty told Us Weekly. “They will always be close. If they end up together, it could happen, but not now,” another source added.

The 27-year-old rapper, on the other hand, was dumped by Karrueche Tran last year when she found out that he already has a daughter named Royalty. According to Yahoo! Celebrity, the 28-year-old actress was still trying to fix their relationship after finding out about Breezy’s affair with Rihanna while they were still dating. But she’s not ready to face all the baby drama that’s why she broke up with him.

After more than a year of being single, Brown finally finds love again in time for the holidays. According to HollywoodLife.com, Riri is happy for his new girlfriend Krista Santiago but she is just worried that he may cheat on her just like what he did with Karrueche.

“Rihanna’s not really involved in Chris’ life much, but to hear he’s got a new girlfriend is cool and she’s genuinely happy for him. It’s the holidays and everyone deserves to be loved now more than ever,” their source said. “She just hopes he does right by her, is faithful to her and loves her as he knows how.”

The “Diamonds” hitmaker couldn’t help but compare the R&B singer to the 30-year-old Canadian rapper. She claimed that he is a good lover because he is charming, sweet, and always surprises her with unexpected gifts and vacations. Rihanna allegedly misses Chris Brown because of those qualities but she is certain that he is going to make his new girlfriend very happy.

Unlike the “Loyal” singer’s previous relationships, he is reportedly going to keep his romance with his new girl out of the media. According to HollywoodLife.com, Chris and Krista are serious about each other and she has already met his daughter Royalty which she loves so much.

“They’re into one another heavy!” their source revealed. “He’s showered her with gifts. They love painting and listening to music together.”

Probably the best gift that Brown has given Santiago is the key to his house. He reportedly wanted to prove to her that he is serious about her so having access to his home means that he isn’t letting any other women sleep in his place.

“The homie is doing it right this time. He owes it to himself, to Royalty, and to his new girl,” an insider said.

The 25-year-old model is a huge fan of the anime series Dragon Ball Z and her boyfriend even tagged her on an Instagram post which featured an artwork that showed Goku fighting against Pikachu. She shared the same photo on Instagram showing her hand with paint so maybe she was the one who painted that artwork.

#kristasantiago vs. #konfuzed collab @chrisbrownofficial A photo posted by Krista Santiago ???? (@kristasantiago) on Dec 21, 2016 at 5:21am PST

Rihanna would be proud of Chris Brown if he continues to treat his new girlfriend right. Krista Santiago hinted how she felt in a recent post on Instagram so the Grammy Award winner must be doing a good job to make her feel special.

you're a diamond in the middle of a hundred thousand stones. A photo posted by Krista Santiago ???? (@kristasantiago) on Dec 19, 2016 at 10:38am PST

While Rihanna’s ex-boyfriends enjoy their new love life – with Drake being linked to Jennifer Lopez – the pop diva seems not bothered being single as she focuses on her career. She is currently promoting her collector’s edition which consists of eight records on vinyl and a shoe brand that she’s endorsing.

For my biggest fans! Collector's edition of all 8 records on vinyl is out now: https://t.co/0j7B1pRss4 pic.twitter.com/yTSvXYzSQ0 — Rihanna (@rihanna) December 17, 2016

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]