Lucy Hale Threatens To Take Legal Action For Leaked Nude Photos

Lucy Hale has threatened to file a lawsuit against a website called Celeb Jihad after it posted her leaked nude photos.

Lucy was outraged after finding out that she was hacked and that her nude photos made their way onto the internet. The Pretty Little Liars actress was the latest star to fall victim to hacking. She claims that the hacker stole the photos from her phone. She was clearly furious with the fact that she was hacked and her photos leaked online because she has threatened to file legal action against the website.

Lucy Hale’s breasts exposed

The hacker obtained two photos of Hale in which she was not wearing a bra, meaning her breasts and nipples were exposed. The first photo is a bit decent because she had a top covering pretty much her entire chest but the second photo did not hide anything at all. It even revealed a tattoo just below her left breast.

Legal action against Celebrity Jihad

The leaked nude photos were posted on a softcore adult website called Celebrity Jihad which is notorious for leaking celebrity nudes. The website seems to have stepped into the wrong turf because they received a letter from Hale’s legal team, containing the threat of a class action against them for exposing the actress.

This is not the first time that the website has faced the threat of being sued by a celebrity for posting leaked nudes. Emma Watson was also a victim according to a TMZ report earlier this year. Fortunately for Watson, her lawyers were convincing enough to get the website to take down the scandalous photos. Celebrity Jihad had posted semi-nude photos of Emma Watson in which she was clad in a see-through top that exposed her breasts, even giving a sneak peek at her nipples.

“Once again, a woman in the public eye was violated, stolen from and her private life and body were exposed for anyone to see. I will not apologize for living my life and having a personal life that is all mine,” Hale wrote on Twitter.

According to reports, Watson’s lawyers managed to get the photos taken down by claiming that the photos being on the website amounted to copyright infringement. They argued that the photos were sent to Emma by her stylist.

Hale’s threat to file a lawsuit against the website also led to her leaked nudes being pulled down from the site. It is not clear how the photos were stolen from her phone or whether she will press on with the lawsuit.

The website is still looking to keep its users captivated by replacing the real nude photos of Hale with fake photos of the PLL actress. The legal notice to remove the photos was sent to the website by Hale’s lawyer on Wednesday and the photos had been pulled down by Wednesday. Unfortunately, the website posted an antagonizing message about Lucy’s photos after taking them down.

“‘Pretty Little Liars’ star Lucy Hale had nude photos leaked online. However her lawyers have demanded that we remove them on the grounds of copyright infringement, but the real reason was no doubt because Lucy is making a stupid duck face in them and her t*tties are so small, saggy, and sad,” stated the message on the website.

The website followed up with a crude statement containing ideals that should never see the light of day. Hale was clearly outraged by the fact that her nude photos were leaked and she fell victim to a rogue website.



[Featured Image by Richard Shotwell/AP Images]