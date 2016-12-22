Jaden Smith: K-Pop’s Next Big Star? — ‘Karate Kid’ Reveals Idol Dreams On Twitter

Jaden Smith’s K-pop music career could be something fans can look forward to in the new year. All Kpop reports that the son of legendary actor Will Smith recently admitted on Twitter that he would like to become a K-pop star.

I Just Wanna Be A K Pop Star — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) December 20, 2016

Before you start thinking that all of this is completely out of the blue, Jaden has previously expressed an admiration for G-Dragon of BIGBANG, something that G-Dragon thanked Smith for.

A couple of years ago there was also a picture circulating on social media of G-Dragon, Will Smith, and Jaden Smith chilling in the studio together. According to All Kpop, this happened during Will and Jaden’s trip to South Korea where they hung out with YG Entertainment’s Psy, CL, and Taeyang.

This led to rumors that there could be a G-Dragon-Jaden Smith collaboration project in the future, but nothing of the sort has materialized as yet.

— gdragon with will and jaden smith pic.twitter.com/KU3nGtE1dM — hedia (@librapcy) December 22, 2016

So far the Twitter reactions to the revelation of Jaden Smith’s K-pop stardom dreams have been mixed. While some people seemed supportive, others implied that the young model and rapper did not have the talent necessary to make it in Hallyu entertainment.

@officialjaden u can be whatever u want — Emily Vaughn (@Emilyvaughnx) December 20, 2016

@gigolettes @officialjaden Imagine Jaden training for 5 years before making his debut — Chrollo Lucilfer (@kpopfanjyp) December 21, 2016

Others questioned whether Jaden was the right “ethnicity” to become a K-pop Idol while others wondered about his ability to speak Korean.

@seoulie @jjpyoongi Yes, that’s not necessarily needed but it’s called K pop for a reason. It’s not the right market for him whatsoever — Zora (@kyungzoRa) December 21, 2016

@officialjaden honey you can’t speak korean — ㅤ (@realjsmithswag) December 21, 2016

Jaden Smith definitely isn’t the first non-Korean celebrity to express a love for Korean pop music. As Inquisitr previously reported, recently, Pewdiepie, the world’s most popular YouTuber, admitted that he loves K-pop in one of his videos. He also expressed an admiration for G-Dragon.

In the video, Pewdiepie (real name Felix Kjellberg) stops by Koreatown in Santa Monica. While there, he visits a Korean record store.

At around the six-minute mark of the video, on seeing a poster of G-Dragon, he crouches down and declared his admiration for the BIGBANG member.

“This is G-Dragon, he’s my favorite.” he says before rapping some of G-Dragon’s lyrics to “Crooked.”

As Kpop Amino reports, actress Emma Stone has also previously expressed a love for K-pop. She admitted fangirling for idol groups like 2NE1 and Girls’ Generation in a 2015 interview with Conan O’Brien.

“It’s the best things you’ve ever seen,” she tells Conan. “I don’t know how to describe it. It’s all so addictive!”

According to Kpop Amino, Lady Gaga has also had Crayon Pop open for her while she was on tour. In an interview, the members of Crayon Pop said that Gaga contacted them after seeing their “Bar Bar Bar” video on YouTube.

So does all this love mean that we’ll be seeing more K-pop collabs with American stars in the future? Only time will tell!

