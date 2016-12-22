Trevor Noah, The World’s Biggest Donald Trump Basher, Earns Praise For New Book

Last month, The Daily Show host Trevor Noah released his memoir, Born a Crime. It has taken a little time to catch on, but critics have been singing its praises. The Federalist says the book is engaging.

“Noah’s memoir and biography Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood is the Rosetta Stone for understanding the man behind Jon Stewart’s former desk…from mistakenly burning down a family’s home at age seven to an impromptu career of hustling pirated CDs and slinging payday loans in the hood, Noah doesn’t shy away from the good, the bad, and the funny.”

Critic Paul Rowan Brian adds that the candor Noah displays can take the reader to some surprising and compelling places. The New York Times also gives Born a Crime a thumbs up.

“By turns alarming, sad and funny, his book provides a harrowing look, through the prism of Mr. Noah’s family, at life in South Africa under apartheid and the country’s lurching entry into a postapartheid era in the 1990s,” says critic Michiko Kakutani, adding that his story is a raw and deeply personal reminder of what is was to be part black, part white in a country that considered this illegal.

Twitter has gone wild over Noah’s new book.

Trevor Noah's book is awesome. It's funny, it's interesting and it gives you a glimpse of the life that shaped him. Love it so far! — 90's witch (@raquelinmars) November 26, 2016

Just finished reading @Trevornoah #BornaCrime and I'm not sure if my next read will top it. The book is amazing — Natalie Edwards (@natredwine) December 21, 2016

Trevor Noah, who has spent the last year struggling in the ratings, has been given new life after Donald Trump’s election. His ratings for the past two months have been nothing to celebrate, but they are on the upswing. If Noah’s rise in ratings continue, his show can eventually become a hit.

A segment that is still being talked about occurred last Wednesday evening when, according to Business Insider, he said that Donald Trump is finally telling the truth about his lying.

“And on Wednesday’s episode of ‘The Daily Show,’ host Trevor Noah pointed out something he found in these speeches: the emergence of ‘Truth Trump.'”

“The Donald voices some political opinion and the Truth Trump slips in and tells you the real deal,” Noah is quoted as saying, using examples in Wisconsin and West Virginia to prove his point.

Earlier last week, as the Daily Beast pointed out, Trevor Noah made fun of Trump’s meeting with Kanye West.

“Yes, Donald Trump and Kanye had a little meeting today. And look at Kanye West’s hair. The guy was in Trump Tower less than an hour and Trump’s people gold-plated his head already? What are they doing! I mean, I guess it could have been worse,” Noah is quoted as saying, adding that the meeting must have gone well since Kanye tweeted he is going to run against Trump in 2024, not 2020 as he originally planned.

Noah even joked that we may be able to see Donald Trump in a “Bound III” music video. The segment provided a lot of Twitter praise, although Noah’s detractors are still very loud.

Daily Show totally sucks now, Jessica Williams should have been anchor. Fire Trevor Noah (who REALLY sucks) or shut it down. #DailyShow — MountainOutlawRadio (@MountainOutlawR) December 11, 2016

@ErickFernandez Trevor Noah is an idiot, blm is stupid. I don't see blm protesting against there own kind when they shoot each other. — Luis Gomez (@lgomez6482) December 20, 2016

Some say that 2017 will be a make-it-or-break-it year for Noah, but indications certainly lead towards his success. What do you think about Trevor Noah? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

[Featured Image by Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images]